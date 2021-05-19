WAKEFIELD, R.I., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wakefield Village Association (WVA) is excited to announce the rekindling of the Wakefield RiverFire summer event series. The first fire lighting is on Thursday, June 24th from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the Saugatucket River in historic, downtown Wakefield and continues every Thursday evening until August 19th.
Enjoy the serene views of the Saugatucket River, as the sun peacefully sets, and the wood in the fire basins begin to glow and crackle. Live music from area bands will perform on stage at the river's edge and Saugatucket Bridge. Starting at 8:00 PM, a "RiverFire Cabaret" will continue into the evening at The Contemporary Theater Company outdoor stage. On Main Street, local artisans and vendors will be selling goods. Local shops and restaurants and the adjacent elementary school playground will be open.
Do you have a burning passion to support and celebrate local businesses and the community? Visit and experience what authentic downtown Main Street is all about. WVA is working with local and state officials to keep things safe for everyone of all ages and is excited to bring back other events in the future. Vendors and visitors will be required to follow up-to-date state guidelines for face coverings, social distancing and other measures.
Admission to Wakefield RiverFire is free. A non-perishable food collection site will be provided to benefit the Jonnycake Center For Hope. Jonnycake's mission is to provide basic needs, resources, and hope to our community members. Their vision is a community without hunger and poverty where everyone can reach their full potential and improve their quality of life.
Join RiverFire events via the South County Bike Path or drive downtown and park at either of the two, free municipal parking lots. For live music schedules, additional event information, or if you're interested in becoming a vendor, please visit https://www.WakefieldVillageAssociation.com or email WVAvendors@gmail.com.
About the Wakefield Village Association
The Wakefield Village Association is a non-profit organization which promotes the livability, walk-ability and viability of Historic Main Street in downtown Wakefield in South Kingstown, Rhode Island. The association is comprised of downtown merchants, artists, non-profits, residents and local stakeholders. The mission is to build on the already-strong sense of community, while further promoting local shops and restaurants, as well as a theater, bike trail and other establishments, all along the beautiful Saugatucket River and bridge. Several annual events and fundraisers are promoted to the public and enjoyed by residents and tourists, alike. Events include: Wakefield RiverFire, Endless Summer, Oktoberfest, Holiday Stroll, Winter Wonderland and more.
Details:
When: Every Thursday Evening, June 24 to August 19, 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Where: Downtown Wakefield, RI - Main Street, Saugatucket River and Bridge
Address for GPS: 327 Main St, Wakefield, Rhode Island 02879 - Center of Main Street
Parking: Free - Wakefield town municipal parking lots and street parking
Admission: Free - A non-perishable food collection site to benefit the Johnnycake Center of Hope
Contact/Organizer: Wakefield Village Association - Stephen Maciel, Coordinator and Volunteer
Phone/Email 401-368-1325, stevemaciel@cox.net
