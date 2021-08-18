CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Sands, a full-service, award-winning marketing agency for B2B technology companies, has acquired March Communications. March is an integrated PR agency for innovative technology companies headquartered in Boston. Combined, the two agencies create the fifth-largest technology-focused firm in the United States, based on O'Dwyer's 2021 rankings.
Since its inception in 2001, Walker Sands has helped to accelerate the growth of B2B brands through marketing, while experiencing incredible growth of its own. A nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree, PRovoke #1 Best Midsize Agency to Work For and one of Crain's Chicago Business' Best Places to Work, Walker Sands has built a full-service team of 145 employees with capabilities across public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. From the fastest-growing startups to the Fortune 100, B2B technology companies look to Walker Sands for programs that drive business impact.
March Communications, founded by Martin Jones and Cheryl Gale, partners with innovative technology companies to bring their stories to life. The firm's insights-first approach to PR has contributed to a reputation as a top Boston PR agency. Today, March supports clients worldwide with 25 team members in Boston and Atlanta — two top-ranking metros for talent and technology.
"I am thrilled to welcome the March team to Walker Sands," said Mike Santoro, CEO, Walker Sands. "I have so much respect for Martin and Cheryl, who have built an exceptional agency with tremendously talented people. Our agencies share a passion for working with innovative clients, a conviction for doing right by our team members, and a belief that B2B marketing and communications can be bigger, better and smarter. I look forward to all that we can accomplish together."
"Growth and innovation have long been part of the March Communications story," said Martin Jones, CEO, March Communications. "They are also intrinsic to the Walker Sands story. Now, they are part of our shared story. I am so excited to join forces with Walker Sands and look forward to bringing new capabilities to our clients and new opportunities to our team."
Going forward, March will be known as March, a Walker Sands company. Martin Jones will report to Mike Santoro.
Combined, the firm has 170 full-time employees and five offices in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About Walker Sands
Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm's integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. A nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle. Learn more at https://www.walkersands.com and for career opportunities visit https://www.walkersands.com/about/careers/.
About March Communications
March, a Walker Sands company, is an integrated PR agency that partners with innovative tech companies to bring their stories to life. Our insights-first approach fuels smart PR programs that motivate key audiences, spark conversations and drive business value. With offices in Boston and Atlanta and clients worldwide, March is one of the fastest-growing PR agencies in Boston. More information about our award-winning PR, content creation and digital service offerings can be found here: https://www.marchcomms.com/ and for career opportunities: https://www.marchcomms.com/culture-careers/
Media Contact
Payal Pathak, Walker Sands, 312-648-6006, payal.pathak@walkersands.com
SOURCE Walker Sands