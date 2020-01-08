Wanda Sykes Hosts 28th Annual Bounce Trumpet Awards World Premiering Sunday, Jan. 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bounce

Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Marsai Martin, Ambassador Andrew Young, Hydeia Broadbent and Phylicia Fant Honored Prestigious Event Features Performances and Appearances by Will Smith, Niecy Nash, Steve Harvey, Anthony Anderson, Faith Evans, Sheila E., Rapsody, Nas, Lamman Rucker, Mike Epps, Sylvia Rhone and More