KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WapCar.my is a one-stop digital automotive content platform in Malaysia, aimed at consumers in the fast-growing Southeast Asia Region.
In July 2019, WapCar.my was launched as a high-class automotive platform in Malaysia, which aimed at offering the superior searching experience for car news, car reviews, and car lists to consumers in the South East Asia market with its rapid development.
Car customers are able to find out the latest car news and reviews; price comparisons between different car brands; improvement points of specifications; and various promos for several popular car brands currently on sale in Malaysia.
WapCar provides individualized automotive recommendation, car loan calculator as well as car insurance calculator by using an Artificial Intelligence system. Based on market data and user-friendly shopping tools, WapCar.my always tries its best to help customers search, compare, and purchase their favorite car at the lowest price possible.
One of the highlights of this website is its timeliness. Customers can find out a series of the newest generation of popular car brands on sale in Malaysia. The configuration, models, and appearance of the car can be seen on the website page. As an added bonus, customers are also able to browse the comparison with the previous generation of the same variant, which is helpful for better choosing the most suitable option for the family. As a supplement, WapCar.my also has non-time-effective functions. Various car reviews of some old generation variants can be found on this website, which can meet the needs of buying the old one, even though the car was promoted several years ago.
Moreover, contents on the WapCar.my are tailored to meet the expectations and needs of all groups of consumers from casual shoppers to petrolheads, from short and concise content to highly detailed feature stories. WapCar.my does have something really excellent for every car purchaser.
In the future, WapCar.my will continue to improve various functions and strive to provide customers with the most complete automotive information services in Malaysia car market.
Cassie Chen
English Editor
WapCar.my
13926840509
