FREDERICK, Md., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a mission to re-engage moviegoers, the first-ever Cinema Week, a six-day nationwide event showcasing exclusive in-theater content, events, and promotions kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd.
Designed to energize moviegoers, and encourage audiences to support local movie theaters, the inaugural Cinema Week takes place June 22 - 27 with activities that will offer discounts, new and retro film content, and premiere movie events.
This event is in partnership with the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) and National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), and is designed to unite cinemas of all sizes. Each cinema will offer their own unique experiences across the country, and moviegoers will purchase tickets as usual.
Warehouse Cinemas Frederick special events include:
- 6/22 $7 Tuesday and BOGO popcorn for #moviestogether
- 6/23 "Werewolves Within" early access movie premiere and $1 Warehouse Lagers
- 6/23 "Jaws" movie event $5 with a 'Blood in the Water' cocktail special
- 6/24 "Fast & Furious 9" movie premiere event with local distillery McClintock drink release
- 6/25 Nationwide "Fast & Furious 9" and "Werewolves Within" releases
- 6/26 Nationwide "Fast & Furious 9" and "Werewolves Within" releases
- 6/27 Cult classic event: "Goonies" & Grilled Cheese movie tickets and grilled cheese only $5 each
"Warehouse Cinemas is thrilled to play our part in promoting Cinema Week in Maryland and neighboring states. Cinemas are making a big comeback this Summer, and we're excited to join this cause," said Rich Daughtridge, President and CEO of Warehouse Cinemas.
"Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience," said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. "Following such a challenging year, I'm humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There's nostalgia there. It's where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies."
Sponsors for Cinema Week include national brands, including: 2656 Marketing, Atom Tickets, Boxoffice Pro, CES+, Christie Digital, Cineplex, Cinionic, Cinepolis, Coca-Cola, Comscore, Dolby, GDC, Hurst Digital, IdeaMan Studios International Showtimes, Letterboxd, National CineMedia, Network Advisors, PaperAirplane, Powster, Savantis Solutions, Screenvision, Spotlight Cinema Networks, Theater Toolkit, Torfoot Films, Variety, Venue Valet and Vista Group.
ABOUT WAREHOUSE CINEMAS:
Warehouse Cinemas is an independently own cinema that offers a unique, premium movie going experience by providing first-run movies, dynamic pricing, leather recliner seating, high-quality picture and sound, premium food and drink options, modern-industrial décor, and special community events.
