Washington Football Team Announces Virtual Line-Up for Draft Week ’21 Live Online Presented by Bud Light

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today the virtual line-up for Draft Week '21 Live Online presented by Bud Light. Live coverage each day of the NFL Draft will be available on the Washington Football Team's social media channels and include interviews with Washington Football Team coaches, current players and alumni as well as giveaways.
"We're so excited to be bringing fans back to FedExField for the first time in 2021, but we also want to acknowledge our fans who are celebrating the NFL Draft from home." said Senior Vice President of Content and Media Julie Donaldson. "We have a fantastic week of content planned and we hope all our incredible fans will tune in to all our exclusive Draft Week '21 Online programming."
The full virtual schedule includes:
- Thursday, April 29:
- Pre-Draft Show: beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will feature live analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and Fred Smoot, conversations with Head Coach Ron Rivera and several current players as well as Doug Williams and Doc Walker live from FedExField.
- Draft Pick Live: Joe Theismann will join for a live reaction to the pick.
- Post-Draft Show: Exclusive Interview with the first-round pick.
- Friday, April 30:
- Pre-Draft Show: beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will include analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and Fred Smoot.
- Post-Draft Show: Interviews with all the Washington Football Team draft picks from rounds two and three.
- Saturday, May 1:
- Pre-Draft Show: Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and will feature analysis and commentary from Julie Donaldson and Fred Smoot.
- Post-Draft Show: Interviews with all the Washington Football Team's day 3 picks as well as Head Coach Ron Rivera, Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio and Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner.
The Draft Week '21 Live Online virtual line-up will be livestreamed via the Washington Football Team YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Fans are encouraged to follow along for exclusive content and live access to event highlights in Cleveland and at FedExField.
