WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a top crisis communications PR agency, has hired Caroline Nesbit as an Account Coordinator. Based in Washington, D.C., Nesbit will provide communications support to clients through content creation, research, and media relations.
Nesbit is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in media and professional communications, along with certificates in community/corporate relations and American Sign Language.
As an undergraduate, she interned with an Israeli public relations agency and a national non-profit organization.
"We are excited to welcome Caroline to Red Banyan's growing team in Washington, which is relentlessly dedicated to advancing our clients' interests," said Founder and CEO Evan Nierman.
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Red Banyan and step into a field about which I am so passionate," Nesbit said. "It's a great opportunity to learn from some of the most respected crisis PR experts in the country, and I can't wait to get started."
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com.
