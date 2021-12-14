SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., a nonprofit management services company specializing in regional performing arts, visual arts, interactive science and education has selected SecuTix as its new ticketing and engagement platform. The international company has a U.S. based office in Boca Raton, Florida.
WPMI will be the first non-profit arts organization U.S.-based client to utilize SecuTix's state-of-the-art ticketing platform. The platform will help WPMI and its facilities and clients attract more visitors, grow its audiences, and build loyalty by utilizing its advanced user-friendly software and technology tools.
"We spent several months researching and interviewing multiple ticketing and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) providers, and SecuTix was clearly the best choice for us," said WPMI President and CEO, Darrin Smith. "Everything SecuTix offers is cutting-edge. We are proud to be the first U.S.-based nonprofit organization to use this amazing ticketing platform to bring our organization to the forefront of customer service and innovation. Our team is already working with SecuTix's U.S.-based Professional Services Team as we progress through the onboarding process. We enjoy working together and look forward to a productive relationship."
A leader in comprehensive ticketing and engagement solutions, SecuTix manages ticketing for live entertainment events and spaces including museums, sports clubs, stadiums, festivals, and more. The globally recognized company is known for its ability to efficiently handle online ticket sales and seat selection for large venues in a secure setting. The system will be implemented in late 2021 and fully operational in early 2022.
"We are thrilled to work with our first nonprofit arts organization with multiple venues and partners located in the United States and delighted to work with people who are so innovative and forward-thinking about the future and their venues," said SecuTix Americas CEO Eric Rozenberg. "With our innovative technologies and unparalleled customer service, SecuTix is well positioned to serve WPMI and their clients, helping them increase online sales, facilitate online group reservations and promote loyalty programs."
SecuTix provides ticketing services in Europe to the Picasso Museum, the Chatelet Theater and Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Basel Theater in Switzerland to name a few.
Recently, SecuTix services have expanded to incorporate important features to keep patrons safe, including tools that map arenas with social distancing in mind. SecuTix's other technologies such as omnichannel ticket distribution, B2B packages and processing, real time reporting, and mobile ticket delivery offer a wide range of options for both consumers and businesses.
About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc (WPMI)
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please call 605-367-6000 or visit http://www.washingtonpavilion.org
About SecuTix
Founded in Switzerland in 2002, SecuTix is a leading international provider of ticketing and engagement services, offered through its comprehensive SaaS and CRM platforms. As a fully integrated white label solution for ticketing, the company seamlessly helps venues and organizations in arts, entertainment, sports, and more manage processes, boost sales and enhance audiences' experiences before, during, and after events. To learn more about SecuTix, visit http://www.secutix.com.
