JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on disease modification via microbiome-derived small molecules.
In this segment, viewers will learn about gut microbiome – the sum total of microorganisms that colonize the digestive tract, and the gut-brain axis – a bidirectional link between the central nervous system (CNS) and the enteric nervous system (ENS) of the body.
The show will explore how innovations in science and technology are being used to modify disease with microbiome-derived small molecules, as it looks at Stellate Therapeutics (Stellate) – an international biotechnology company with locations in Paris and New York City, focused on the use of small molecules to treat neurodegenerative disorders.
"Stellate Therapeutics is proud to partner with Advancements to bring the emerging field of gut-brain axis and microbiome research to a wider audience. As we plan to move our lead microbiome-derived molecule, STL-101, into clinical trials next year, viewers will have a chance to learn what it takes to build a biotech company from the ground up. The microbiome has enormous potential to be a source of disease modifying therapies for many who suffer from neurological disorders (such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's Diseases). We at Stellate are excited to be at the forefront of bringing these kinds of therapeutics to patients that desperately need help in managing their disease," said David Immke, PhD, Stellate Therapeutics Chief Scientific Officer.
Spectators will see how by exploring the interaction and function of these molecules in disease states, Stellate is working to develop therapeutics that address unmet needs in a number of neurological conditions.
"95 percent of serotonin is produced in the gut and participates in the interactions between the brain and gut via the Vagus nerve," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to explore how Stellate is using science to create therapeutics for neurodevelopmental, psychological, and neurodegenerative brain diseases."
About Stellate Therapeutics:
Stellate Therapeutics is a private global biotechnology company that develops small molecules produced by the microbiome into first-in-class therapies for neurological diseases (Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases). Stellate is also evaluating a portfolio of new drug candidates in other conditions, with capabilities across discovery, screening, production and diagnostic development.
For more information, visit: https://stellate-tx.com/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
