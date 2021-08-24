NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Watchonista is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Watchonista: Volume 01 on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. It represents the online magazine's first official foray into the world of print.
This exclusive biannual magazine won't be sold in bookstores or anywhere else, for that matter, including on Watchonista.com because Watchonista Magazine Volume 01 is not for sale. Following the official launch party at Couture on August 25, the only way to obtain a copy of Watchonista: Volume 01 will be via the "Find The Magazine" button on Watchonista's homepage to locate the nearest retailer or brand boutique with the magazine. Volume 01 will also be selectively distributed to friends of Watchonista around the globe.
The inaugural issue of Watchonista's print magazine will run 120 pages long and cover a wide range of topics, including watches, collector experiences, interviews, gift guides, and special event coverage, to name a few. Moreover, with Watchonista: Volume 01, ninety-nine percent of the images and one hundred percent of the text included in the issue were produced by Watchonista.
"Thanks to the hard work of the Team and the massive growth of our company, I'm thrilled to bring Watchonista's magazine to market. This exclusive concept will bring the best of our content to life via a best-in-class magazine. Plus, the introduction of The Lounge by Watchonista will allow us to present other passions that we, as Watchonistas, care deeply about.
Happy Reading!" – Marco Gabella, Chairman, Watchonista
Introducing The Lounge by Watchonista
Amid the pages of Watchonista Magazine's first issue is The Lounge by Watchonista.
Located at the very heart of Watchonista: Volume 01, this special section of the magazine is presented on glossy paper and covers horologically adjacent passions that Team Watchonista enjoys. Including cigars, spirits, books, and more.
"With Watchonista's Volume 01, I'm thrilled that Wempe's customers, clients, and visitors can be presented with this immersive and engaging magazine." – Rudy Albers, President, Wempe US.
A Long & Winding Road
Founded in Switzerland in 2009, Watchonista has always had the core mission of producing the best content and stories that watch enthusiasts and collectors want to read. For over a decade, Watchonista's readers and followers have embraced their content, be it through Watchonista.com or social media channels. And in recent years, the breadth, depth, and quality of content have improved drastically without having to sell a single watch on their website.
Since day one, their motto has been simple: "We are not a selling platform." And that motto continues to this day with the introduction of Watchonista: Volume 01 – "The Watch Magazine You Can't Buy."
How to Find the Magazine
Starting Wednesday, August 25, visitors to Watchonista.com can click on "Find The Magazine" to locate their nearest participating brand or retailer boutique. At launch, Watchonista: Volume 01 will be available at all of Omega's US boutiques, Wempe Fifth Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors, Topper Jewelers, and more. Additional points of distribution will be added in the coming weeks following the launch.
For more information on Watchonista: Volume 01, please direct inquiries to: magazine@watchonista.com.
For more on Watchonista, please visit their website, like them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.
About Watchonista:
Launched in Switzerland at a time long before the traditional watch industry fully embraced digital communications, Watchonista was founded in 2009 as a progressive digital platform by and for watch collectors and connoisseurs. Visitors to their website and social media channels interact with immersive content produced by their dynamic team of writers, editors, and content creators.
Media Contact
Josh Shanks, Watchonista, 646-844-3957, josh.shanks@watchonista.com
SOURCE Watchonista