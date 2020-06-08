DENVER, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Foundry, a global advisor in solving "wicked water" challenges and driving technology innovation, and ConnectMii, a company and platform that delivers unique virtual conference experiences, today announced the launch of Blue Foundry Events, a virtual meeting and events platform that aims to facilitate meaningful engagement amongst water industry stakeholders.
During this period of remote-only business where meetings and conferences have shifted almost entirely online, Blue Foundry Events provides a platform to mobilize entrepreneurs, investors, non-governmental organizations, the public sector, businesses, solution providers, academics and civil society to solve challenges both local and global related to water quantity, water quality and access to sanitation and hygiene.
"The ability to seamlessly gather remotely has never been more critical than it is now," said Will Sarni, Founder and CEO of Water Foundry and co-founder of Blue Foundry Events. "With this new normal being the way forward for the foreseeable future, we cannot neglect the need to still bring together the global water community to continue the important work underway to solve wicked water problems. Blue Foundry Events is our answer to how we stay the course during these times and beyond."
Blue Foundry Events will be held on ConnectMii's proprietary Virtual Conference Experience (VCX) virtual event platform. VCX incorporates live and pre-recorded video streaming and live audience interaction into a familiar guidebook format that serves as a promotional brochure, an event staging platform and a post-event archive. Participating organizations can take advantage of the VCX guidebook interactivity to connect visitors to their site and allow visitors to book scheduled private one-on-one video meetings.
ConnectMii's CEO Mark Barounos said, "ConnectMii is excited to be working with Water Foundry to bring Blue Foundry Events to the public. We originally entered the virtual event space in 2010 in connection with an event focusing on sustainable business practices where the use of video technologies was itself a prime example of sustainability in action. Having spent the last 10 years helping to develop the virtual event industry, it is gratifying to put that experience to work in the water education sector."
To learn more, visit www.bluefoundry.events/.
About Water Foundry
Water Foundry creates leading edge water strategies for US and non-US multinationals, non-governmental organizations, investors and the public sector. These strategies range from initial water strategy efforts to moving companies to more advanced water stewardship strategies and validating program performance. The company also works with innovative water technology startups and growth stage companies as an advisor on business strategy, funding and business development. Water Foundry was founded by Will Sarni, an internationally recognized thought leader on water strategy and innovation. Learn more at www.waterfoundry.com.
About ConnectMii
ConnectMii is a Colorado-based industry pioneer in the virtual event management space. The company produces and manages video-enabled events under its own banner and on behalf of corporate, government and association clients, for industries as wide-ranging as sustainability to geospatial to energy to retail. ConnectMii is platform-agnostic, and has held events on numerous virtual event platforms, in addition to its Virtual Conference Experience (VCX) solution.
