MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The long-running series "Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid will cover water-saving technologies in irrigation in an upcoming educational documentary. Producers for the informational program collaborated with leading experts to develop the episode. The program will supply solutions to agricultural irrigation issues and expertise from leading field professionals.
Viewpoint is made for highlighting innovation and bringing awareness to numerous topics across multiple sectors, including but not limited to education, medicine, technology, and environmental concerns.
More than ever before, water conservation is crucial. With climate change affecting precipitation and glacier reduction, it is vital for proper water management. With agriculture being a highly water-dependent sector, conservation of this resource is necessary. Farmers need adequate water to grow crops to meet growing population needs. Water-saving irrigation methods and technologies are essential for managing this resource.
There are several options for farming practices that help reduce water wastage. Drip irrigation systems, water flow meters, soil sensors, and drones with thermal cameras are a few options to aid farmers in agriculture. Not only does proper water management aid in environmental protection, but it helps reduce costs and excessive soil erosion.
The well-known actor Dennis Quaid introduces each Viewpoint segment, adding topical commentary to the feature at hand. Additional details covering water-saving methods for irrigational purposes will be revealed in the soon-to-be-produced episode.
