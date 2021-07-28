ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HT Mobile Apps (HTMA), an innovative, Michigan-based FinTech company, has been selected to implement its educational Banker Jr. product for WaterStone Bank, which is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Banker Jr. is a brandable application that will enable WaterStone to expand its mobile banking footprint to a younger market. Banker Jr. is designed to build financial literacy in kids in a fun, easy and engaging way. Young people—many of whom already employ mobile technology—can use the app to track their account with the intuitive, interactive tool. Banker Jr. facilitates financial learning, teaches good saving habits and encourages philanthropy while allowing institutions to use innovative technology to tap into a budding audience.
"At WaterStone Bank, we are dedicated to being a top financial resource in the communities we serve by expanding our expertise, strengthening customer loyalty, and maximizing shareholder value," said Julie Glynn, senior vice president of retail banking at WaterStone Bank. "We are excited to add Banker Jr. to our suite of personal and business banking products as it will allow us to provide a valuable service to an up-and-coming segment of the market."
"Banker Jr. allows banks and credit unions to use mobile technology to expand their reach in a way that is user-friendly and strategically centers around their institution's brand," said Kathleen Craig, founder and chief executive officer of HTMA. "We are committed to partnering with financial institutions to promote financial literacy among children, and we are pleased to support WaterStone Bank in their educational efforts."
About HTMA
Michigan-based HTMA is an innovative FinTech company that helps banks and credit unions across the country easily and cost-effectively introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers. HTMA offerings include Banker Jr., Member Jr., Hip Pocket, and Plinqit, the first savings app of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patented Build Skills™. For more information, visit http://www.htmobileapps.com.
About WaterStone Bank
Established in 1921, WaterStone Bank offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Wauwatosa, Wis.-based community bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd., Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave., Oak Creek/27th St., Oak Creek/Howell Ave., Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave., and West Allis/National Ave., Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, visit http://www.wsbonline.com.
Media Contact
Dave Daniel, V.P. Sales, HT Mobile Apps, +1 (770) 335-1325, ddaniel@htmobileapps.com
SOURCE HT Mobile Apps