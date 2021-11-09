NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NYC's leading radio station WBLS is proud to announce Circle of Sisters, the must-attend annual lifestyle expo celebrating and uniting Black women, will return virtually from Friday, December 3rd to Sunday, December 5th. For the eighteenth year, Circle of Sisters will bring together the worlds of entertainment, health, beauty, fashion, entrepreneurship and social justice, and feature celebrities, musical performances, engaging seminars, and a curated marketplace of Black-owned businesses.
Superstars of Black culture and entertainment are confirmed to appear, including Steve Harvey, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Niecy Nash, Hezekiah Walker, After 7, Lela James, Anthony Hamilton, Rev. Al Sharpton and the cast of Broadway's "Thoughts of a Colored Man", with more stars to be announced in the coming weeks.
Highlights of the three-day virtual spectacular include an opening night wine tasting, followed by an intimate conversation with Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. On Saturday, be inspired and motivated by Steve Harvey, sit down with Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and learn all about the singer and producer, and experience the annual Circle of Sisters R&B concert with performances by After 7, Lela James and Anthony Hamilton. Gospel Sunday will feature GRAMMY Award-winning gospel artist Hezekiah Walker and special guests.
Additionally, this year's Circle of Sisters will feature three days of inspiring talks, fireside chats and powerful panels curated specifically with the empowerment of Black women and their families in mind. Presentations and seminars by your favorite WBLS personalities will cover themes including love and relationships, health and wellness, economic empowerment, mental health, and family wellness, as well as business strategy and strategic development for Black entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets start from $25, with VIP tickets available for $75 at WBLS.com.
Cynthia Smith, WBLS Programming Director, stated, "We produce Circle of Sisters to empower women and provide a circle for Black women as a sisterhood. A magical place where women can be themselves, let hair down, collaborate, listen, cry, dismiss judgement and manifest our destiny".
Circle of Sisters 2021 will bring together women and their tribe of friends to push them forward into 2022. The experience will be an interactive virtual event and feature a curated shopping experience featuring minority and women-owned businesses just in time for the holiday. Applications are now open for businesses to secure their presence in the 2021 Circle of Sisters virtual marketplace, which will remain live throughout the holiday month of December until January 5, 2022.
Virtual booths will be customizable and featured prominently along Circle of Sisters' exhibit halls, with increased capabilities for live customer interaction, ecommerce, streaming demonstrations, white glove customer service and more. To learn more and secure your booth click here.
Set to draw together tens of thousands of Black women from their homes nationwide, Circle of Sisters is one of the original Black female empowerment expos encouraging, engaging, and empowering Black women and their families.
#WBLSCIRCLEOFSISTERS
#CIRCLEOFSISTERS2021
# # #
About WBLS: For over 40 years WBLS has been America's most recognizable Black radio station, serving as a source of entertainment, information, and empowering programming for the community. 60% of WBLS' Urban Adult Contemporary audience are between the ages of 25-54. Broadcasting award winning and internationally known personalities like Steve Harvey, Shaila, Deja Vu, Lenny Green, Dahved Levy, DJ Marley Marl, DJ Red Alert, Chuck Chillout & more. Living here, breathing here, being here – today, WBLS remains at the heart of the Black community and serves as the #1 source for R&B Music and Lifestyle in the Tri-State. Connect with us at wbls.com, on Instagram @wbls1075nyc, Twitter @wbls1075fm, and at facebook.com/wbls1075nyc.
About MediaCo: MediaCo Holding Inc. ("MediaCo") is a publicly listed media company (NASD: MDIA) that superserves communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two of the top urban radio stations in New York City, HOT97 (WQHT-FM) and WBLS-FM, as well as an out-of-home advertising business with over 3,500 faces throughout the Southeastern U.S. The company primarily generates revenue from advertising sales and events.
Press Credential & Interview Requests: Press can request credentials to cover WBLS Circle of Sisters 2021 until 5 p.m., Friday, November 19th. A "Press Credential Request" form must be submitted; failure to do so will void the request. Requests are determined on a case-by-case basis. For inquiries and credential requests, please contact the WBLS Press room at press@WBLS.com.
Brand Partnership Requests: For sponsorship or partnership inquiries, please contact Kristin Roderick, VP of Sales at kristin.roderick@hot97.com.
Media Contact
Donyshia Boston-Hill, Keeper of the Brand, +1 9176971699, press@keeperofthebrand.com
Donyshia Boston-Hill, WBLS, 917-697-1699, press@hot97.com
SOURCE WBLS