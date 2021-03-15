PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The WbSrch search engine has released new data offerings.
Two new domain lists are available for purchase. The first is a list of all of the internet domains with pages in the WbSrch search engine index.
The second is a list of all adult-content domains that have been excluded from the search engine.
In addition to these, WbSrch also sells a list of the top 1 million most-linked-to domains based on its link index.
This data will be a useful tool for data scientists, SEO specialists, and for entrepreneurs who want to build domain-information-based product offerings. Founder Jason Champion had this to say about the project launch:
"When I started this search engine, there was a terrible shortage of good data sources for getting started with organizing the web. With this release we hope to make it easier to start web-data-driven projects."
These new files are available in the WbSrch data shop at https://wbsrch.onfastspring.com/ priced at $39.99 and $4.99, respectively.
