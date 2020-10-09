MedLaw_Publishing.jpg

Available Through Amazon and Barnes and Noble

 By MedLaw Publishing

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a promotion for the book, Capitol Hills Criminal Underground, MedLaw Publishing and Richard Lawless, the books Author, offered to pay ten million dollars to anyone in the world that could identify an honest United States Senator. We still have our money.

Election day is fast approaching. If there are no honest United States Senators, which Senators will the American people be voting for? Dishonest Senators?

MedLaw Publishing is issuing a plea to the American public. Help us find a winner for this contest. 

This contest will continue to be available to everyone through December 31, 2020. Contest rules can be found on the Amazon books website.

Media Contact:
 Richard Lawless
1.951.440.5230
256370@email4pr.com

 

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.