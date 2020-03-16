MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeAdmit, an education technology startup focusing on college counseling, today announced that it would slash prices in half. Whether students attend a school that has been shut down due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and are forced to study remotely or are just dealing with the sweeping changes affecting schools and campuses all over the country, WeAdmit is offering 50% off its programs for the first 300 students to respond. The company also offers employment to college students who have been similarly impacted and/or forced to leave their respective on-campus jobs and work studies due to campus closings.
The Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the unprecedented mass-closing of schools around the country - both public and private. According to the National Center for Education Statistics there are 15.3 million students attending grades 9 to 12 in the United States. Annually, this is the most important time of the year for high school junior students to determine which colleges they wish to apply to. Under normal circumstances, meetings with school counselors would help them to navigate the process. However, due to school shut-downs, these students are losing this face to face opportunity, resulting in increased stress and anxiety for both students and parents alike. WeAdmit has been coaching students online through the college admissions process for 3 years and are making their services more accessible to everyone affected by the current coronavirus academic situation.
WeAdmit offers an immersive 5-to-14 month, end-to-end, online college admission coaching program with a virtual team of college counselors who guide high school students to find their best-fit college. Both Head Counselors, with over 10 years of relevant experience, and College Coaches, who are current students at competitive four-year colleges, ensure students stay on-track throughout the application process. Additionally, Financial Counselors help parents prepare for paying for college. Each type of counselor collaborates seamlessly and WeAdmit clients have access to frequent online meetings and immediate real-time communications. The program focuses on helping students to find their true passions and translating those into their ultimate major and college selections. WeAdmit also offers both SAT and summer planning. Each program is fully customized and personalized according to the individual needs of the student.
"Students shouldn't stop learning and growing while the schools are shut down," said Leo Sanada, CEO, WeAdmit. "This huge price slash on our packages is a big financial hit but, our mission has always been to make higher education as accessible as possible. It's more important for us to stand up and fight this world-wide setback together. In addition, we care about college students who need reliable income sources at this time. I've heard many college students worrying about finances with loss of their on-campus employment. We don't want them to have to stop their studies either."
Even in the best of times, in-house counselors result in a student to counselor ratio that is often overwhelming at 1:500. Parents who seek outside counsel, often struggle to find high-quality options within driving distance. WeAdmit has fully devoted itself to vetting their network of counselors and building operational excellence to replicate the in-person experience in their virtual suite. Parents and students have access to all resources right away which takes the confusion and stress out of the complicated college application process. WeAdmit is no stranger to working with students and their parents remotely through virtual technology. These online experiences have proven to work just as well if not better than in-person consulting and the company is hoping to show that the current reality which has put many students in a 'remote learning' situation can actually be an advantage in the long run.
"We've witnessed many former WeAdmit students collaborate very well with our counselors fully remotely," said Pradeep Gaddam, CTO, WeAdmit. "They specialize in high-touch, vibrant communications online all the time. We should take advantage of what 'telelearning' has to offer in such a prohibitive situation."
WeAdmit will offer 50% off all programs for the next 300 clients. In addition, a lucky ten high school students will receive full grants for the program. The application for the grant is up on their website at https://www.weadmit.io/grants. Both offers are good through April 30 and are normally a $6,000-9,000 dollar value.
For more information please visit www.weadmit.io or email pr@weadmit.io.
About WeAdmit
WeAdmit is a consumer-facing flagship brand from ConnecPath Inc., which was founded by Leo Sanada (CEO) and Pradeep Gaddam (CTO) in 2017. The company's goal is to give everyone the power to advance to college and beyond.
WeAdmit functions as a managed marketplace for college counseling. Not only connecting parents and students to college counselors, but we also assure the quality of services with our structured guidelines and our own software throughout the entire contract period. We also fill the unused capacity of our partnered admissions counselors when they are eager to work more, offering them remote work environments to maximize their productivity.