BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear recently hosted Sagar Joshi and Sean van der Wal, managing partners at Drawing Capital, for a quarterly update. In this episode, they discuss Drawing Capital's new business unit DC ventures, IPOs to track, Facebook, the cryptocurrency space, Chinese equities, the debt ceiling, and the likelihood of stagflation.
The link for the episode on the podcast's website is below:
https://shows.acast.com/the-weekly-bull-and-bear/episodes/s5e8-wealthvest-drawing-capital-october-2021
WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear is a podcast designed to cover the major market developments of the week, and discusses issues related to geo-politics, market valuations, consumer fundamentals, and many other topics pertinent to global capital markets. Drew Dokken and Grant Collins are the weekly podcast hosts. WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear can be found on the podcast app, Spotify, and Sticher.
About WealthVest
WealthVest is a financial services firm specializing in the distribution of high-quality fixed and indexed annuity products from top-rated insurance carriers. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation and is solely focused on developing products with the highest consumer value.
WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, WealthVest has provided financial professionals with thorough coaching, effective face-to-face sales training, marketing collateral, and thought leadership on retirement planning concepts and products of the highest consumer value – offering principal protection and lifetime guaranteed income.
About Drawing Capital:
Drawing Capital is an innovation-focused investment platform based in Silicon Valley. The firm actively makes public and private investments in software companies growing revenues at 50% or more per year.
