BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest, a financial services firm specializing in retirement savings and income products, announced the launch of their premiere episode of season 6, WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear podcast.
In the first episode Jonathan Golub, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Head of Quantitative Research at Credit Suisse, joined Drew and Grant to discuss gross domestic product forecasts, earnings season, unemployment, inflation, Federal Reserve policy coming into 2022, and the bond market.
The link for the episode on the Podcast's website is below:
https://shows.acast.com/the-weekly-bull-and-bear/episodes/s6e1-wealthvest-credit-suisse-season-6-premiere
WealthVest: The Weekly Bull&Bear is a podcast designed to cover the major market developments of the week, and discusses issues related to geopolitics, market valuations, consumer fundamentals, and many other topics pertinent to global capital markets. Drew Dokken and Grant Collins are the weekly podcast hosts. WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear can be found on the podcast app, Spotify, and Sticher.
About WealthVest
WealthVest is a financial services firm specializing in the distribution of low-risk, high-quality products to support Americans' retirement savings and income needs. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation and is squarely focused on developing products with the highest consumer value.
WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, the company has provided financial professionals with exceptional field and phone support, effective sales training materials, thorough coaching, and the highest quality products.
Media Contact
Andrew Dokken, WealthVest, +1 (406) 551-9413, ddokken@wealthvest.com
SOURCE WealthVest