BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest, a financial services firm specializing in retirement savings and income products, announced the launch of their premiere episode of season 6, WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear podcast.

In the first episode Jonathan Golub, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Head of Quantitative Research at Credit Suisse, joined Drew and Grant to discuss gross domestic product forecasts, earnings season, unemployment, inflation, Federal Reserve policy coming into 2022, and the bond market.

The link for the episode on the Podcast's website is below:

https://shows.acast.com/the-weekly-bull-and-bear/episodes/s6e1-wealthvest-credit-suisse-season-6-premiere

WealthVest: The Weekly Bull&Bear is a podcast designed to cover the major market developments of the week, and discusses issues related to geopolitics, market valuations, consumer fundamentals, and many other topics pertinent to global capital markets. Drew Dokken and Grant Collins are the weekly podcast hosts. WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear can be found on the podcast app, Spotify, and Sticher.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is a financial services firm specializing in the distribution of low-risk, high-quality products to support Americans' retirement savings and income needs. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation and is squarely focused on developing products with the highest consumer value.

WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, the company has provided financial professionals with exceptional field and phone support, effective sales training materials, thorough coaching, and the highest quality products.

Media Contact

Andrew Dokken, WealthVest, +1 (406) 551-9413, ddokken@wealthvest.com

 

SOURCE WealthVest

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.