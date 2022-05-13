Good design boosts a website's conversion rate by up to 200%. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the top design and content tips to grow website conversions.
MIAMI, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A study from Forrester Research reveals that good design increases a website's conversion rate by up to 200%. Yotpo, on the other hand, shares that user generated content boosts conversions by an average of 161% across different industries. It suggests that design and content play a big role in driving website conversions.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the design and content tips to grow website conversions.
1) RELY ON CONSISTENT SPACING AND BALANCED ALIGNMENT
Daniel Houle, owner of Azuro Digital, suggests that designers should particularly pay attention to consistent spacing and balanced alignment to create designs that convert website visitors.
"Designers often overlook the importance of consistent spacing and balanced alignment throughout a website," said Houle. "Even if you use the best colors/fonts, the coolest animations and the most impressive motion effects, the entire design can easily be destroyed by inconsistent or poor spacing/alignment. [...] if you don't have enough spacing between the different sections on your website, it will look crammed and will overwhelm the visitor."
2) DEVELOP CUSTOMER-CENTRIC CONTENT
According to Bhavana Pandey, founder & chief content strategist at Wytti, businesses should develop content that solves customers' pain points because it helps build trust.
"Good content, instead of talking about the product or the service, talks about the lives and pain points of the customers," said Pandey. "Where the goal of advertising is to trigger a transaction, the goal of content marketing is to build long-term trust. Transactions follow trust."
Ursh Richards, founder & web architect at Web Team Adelaide, agrees and shares that businesses should create content with their customers in mind.
"For each piece of content you put out, have a specific person in mind who you think it would really resonate with or help," said Richards.
3) WRITE PROFESSIONAL COPY
Be Aligned Web Design Owner Erin Neumann believes that businesses should focus on writing professional copy to guide customers to convert.
"Hands down, the best way to convert visitors to clients is through professionally written copy," said Neumann. "This is because we draw the visitor in with the design but we convert them with the copy. While the overall look and feel of a site will catch a visitor's eye, it's the written words that ultimately get them to take action."
4) USE DATA ANALYTICS AND MAXIMIZE TOP-PERFORMING CONTENT
As stated by Larry Morroni, managing principal at Media Proper, businesses should take advantage of site analytics, see the best-performing content and implement CTAs to these pages to increase conversions.
"One active SEO trick we utilize is to review site analytics and determine what pieces of content attract the most visits," said Morroni. "We then go back [to] those posts and add relevant inline CTAs to more effectively capture and convert visitors. These can be done as call-out quotes, "banner ads" or buttons."
Brands can explore the top web design companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
