SAANICHTON, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BC Government announced a $12 million "Launch Online" grant fund to help businesses move online. The grant provides businesses with up to $7,500 to build or improve their online store (up to 75% of eligible expenses).

There are key criteria businesses need to meet to qualify for the grant (and several other criteria Web321 noted on their site):

  • BC-owned and operated
  • No existing online store or an inadequate store
  • Hire a BC business to complete the work
  • Earnings of $30,000+ in revenue during 2019

Web321's Response To The Launch Online Program

Shawn DeWolfe, co-owner of Web321, says: "We wanted to help businesses take advantage of this generous grant. That's why we created our 'Launch Online' package: to simplify the entire process for busy company owners."

Web321 takes the stress out of the process - design, hosting, technology choices, creating content, uploading products and maintaining the store after launch - and bundling it into a single offering. This includes:

  • assistance with program application: businesses fill out Web321's intake form, Web321 will determine their eligibility, flesh out their grant application and submit it on their behalf
  • domain registration & secure hosting
  • a website built with the Web's most popular content management system: WordPress
  • a Woocommerce shopping cart and inventory system
  • a product catalogue, robust search function and inventory management
  • tax & shipping cost calculation
  • HTTPS & SSL implementation for customer and store data security
  • Track traffic with Google Analytics and Google Search Console reporting

The package also includes a year of website support, consisting of:

  • daily backups, and site restoration in case of a crash
  • regular software updates
  • daily security scans and fast malware fixes
  • ongoing SEO & performance improvements
  • a weekly PDF report: uptime, site performance, search engine rankings, weekly sales statistics, and a maintenance report
  • unlimited content edits

"The Launch Online grant means Web321 can offer this inclusive service to BC businesses for a quarter of the price they would previously have paid," says Shawn. "We think it's going to help a lot of businesses survive."

To learn more about Web321's Launch Online package https://web321.co/launch-online-ca.

