SAANICHTON, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BC Government announced a $12 million "Launch Online" grant fund to help businesses move online. The grant provides businesses with up to $7,500 to build or improve their online store (up to 75% of eligible expenses).
There are key criteria businesses need to meet to qualify for the grant (and several other criteria Web321 noted on their site):
- BC-owned and operated
- No existing online store or an inadequate store
- Hire a BC business to complete the work
- Earnings of $30,000+ in revenue during 2019
Web321's Response To The Launch Online Program
Shawn DeWolfe, co-owner of Web321, says: "We wanted to help businesses take advantage of this generous grant. That's why we created our 'Launch Online' package: to simplify the entire process for busy company owners."
Web321 takes the stress out of the process - design, hosting, technology choices, creating content, uploading products and maintaining the store after launch - and bundling it into a single offering. This includes:
- assistance with program application: businesses fill out Web321's intake form, Web321 will determine their eligibility, flesh out their grant application and submit it on their behalf
- domain registration & secure hosting
- a website built with the Web's most popular content management system: WordPress
- a Woocommerce shopping cart and inventory system
- a product catalogue, robust search function and inventory management
- tax & shipping cost calculation
- HTTPS & SSL implementation for customer and store data security
- Track traffic with Google Analytics and Google Search Console reporting
The package also includes a year of website support, consisting of:
- daily backups, and site restoration in case of a crash
- regular software updates
- daily security scans and fast malware fixes
- ongoing SEO & performance improvements
- a weekly PDF report: uptime, site performance, search engine rankings, weekly sales statistics, and a maintenance report
- unlimited content edits
"The Launch Online grant means Web321 can offer this inclusive service to BC businesses for a quarter of the price they would previously have paid," says Shawn. "We think it's going to help a lot of businesses survive."
