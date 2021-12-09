SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Ohanians, CEO and Co-Founder of WebEnertia, a leading digital agency that empowers B2B brands with impactful web and brand experiences to drive change has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Steve Ohanians was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Steve into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Steve has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Steve will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Steve will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am humbled to have been selected to join this incredible community of marketing and communications leaders, entrepreneurs, and top agency executives," said WebEnertia Co-Founder and CEO Steve Ohanians. "The Forbes Council promotes the exchange of ideas, collaboration among industry thought leaders, and offers professional development and training opportunities my entire team can leverage for career advancement."
