MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFindYou, a powerful and unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology, is excited to announce the launch of its free True Digital Marketing Master Class. It'll be hosted by Robert Blankenship, an expert digital marketer and the founder and CEO of WebFindYou. The virtual class will teach businesses the exact roadmap to maximizing leads, sales, and conversions by implementing True Digital Marketing in the simplest and most affordable way.
The class will be available in both English and Spanish. The English class will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. EST and the Spanish class is on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. EST.
The digital marketing industry has become tainted with too many agencies and freelancers who are over-promising and underdelivering results. In addition, the industry provides solutions based on clients' limited budgets, but those solutions are usually only partial and often cause businesses to throw money away. It's becoming increasingly difficult to produce continual and sustainable results, and it's only getting worse. More paid ads are dominating Google Search results pages, Google Pay Per Click costs are more expensive than ever, Apple's privacy updates are making Facebook and Instagram Ads more difficult to produce a positive return on ad spend, and the list goes on.
Many small and mid-size businesses are hurting and still recovering from lost revenue because of the pandemic. In fact, many had to close their doors for good. However, if they would have had a successful online digital marketing strategy, things may have been different. Small and medium-sized companies are losing out to bigger companies with larger budgets and resources to do digital marketing the right way. Now that inflation is on the rise, businesses are struggling even more, and marketing budgets are thinning out.
True Digital Marketing means doing everything digital, and it is required to maximize the true power of the Internet for any business. Without True Digital Marketing, businesses miss out on having a steady stream of leads and sales that they can rely on, especially in times of crisis.
Blankenship is bringing his knowledge and industry experience to the masses and helping businesses escape from the vicious cycles of traditional digital marketing and SEO. WebFindYou's True Digital Marketing Master Class is free and takes just three hours to complete—providing attendees with the exact roadmap to be successful. This differs from university courses that can take a year to complete and require costly tuition, or other courses that only teach a piece of digital marketing and don't show you how to use the required tools in depth.
There is no other online course like WebFindYou's True Digital Marketing Master Class. Attendees will learn the exact formula that has generated over $10 million for one of their clients using True Digital Marketing. Individuals can even change careers or earn supplemental income by handling True Digital Marketing for other businesses as well. It is an easy-to-follow, proven method for success that can be done from the comfort of one's home.
"There are so many businesses hurting right now, and they need help," said Blankenship. "Unfortunately, only 3% of the market can afford to implement True Digital Marketing because it requires digital marketing experts, writers, programmers, and designers that stay abreast of the constant digital marketing evolution, and this requires money—lots of it."
Further solidifying the need for True Digital Marketing, the massive Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage left billions of users frustrated, but it also left millions of businesses at a temporary loss. They rely heavily on Facebook and Instagram Ads as their main source of lead generation, or they rely on Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp as their single line of communication with new and existing clients via their website. However, with True Digital Marketing, when one digital channel goes down, businesses still have other digital channels producing leads.
Blankenship will also be hosting master classes covering ecommerce, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, paid search and social media, how to start a digital marketing business, and more, with dates to be announced later.
After the first master class, attendees will unlock the Master Class Private Area, where they will have access to all of WebFindYou's future courses as well as a private Facebook group for Q&As.
Seating for WebFindYou's True Digital Marketing Master Class is limited. The deadline to register for the class in English is Nov. 3 and the deadline to register for the class in Spanish is Nov. 10 or until all spots are filled.
