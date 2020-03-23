TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many schools and districts across Florida cancel classes beyond spring break to lessen the spread of COVID-19, WEDU PBS is joining other Florida PBS stations to support at-home learning for students by delivering a new weekday television schedule of educational programs and online resources for use in the home classroom. These programs are aligned to state standards and are free and accessible from home. WEDU will begin broadcasting these programs Monday, March 23, at 6 a.m.
"Many students in our area do not have the resources at home that they have in the classroom. Lack of at-home computers, printers or even internet service could make learning impossible in an at-home environment, but most homes do have a television," said Gail Taylor, WEDU's Director of Education Services.
Beyond the dedicated on-air broadcast, which is broken into blocks serving learners in grades PK-3, 4-8, and 9-12, WEDU is also providing online services that highlight specific lessons, articles and other information to support Pre-K-12 home learners and educators on a rotating basis. These free, user-friendly resources from PBS LearningMedia align to Florida educational standards for K-12 and VPK instruction and can easily be accessed by educators and families through home computer connections.
The on-air schedule and online resources can be found at www.wedu.org/edconnect.
"For more than 60 years, WEDU's primary mission has been to educate – it's in our call letters. The station got its start broadcasting classroom instruction and educational programs. There is no question about WEDU's dedication to ensure the health, welfare and education of our youngest viewers during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond," said Paul Grove, President and CEO of WEDU PBS, which serves 16 counties in West Central Florida.
"We are proud to partner with our sister stations across Florida in playing a critical role by providing trusted, aligned educational resources for students, parents, teachers and caregivers. This unique educational programming and PBS Learning Media are extraordinary tools that are easy to access from home, and they're made available as a free service from WEDU PBS and Florida's public media."
Florida PBS stations are dedicating a daytime weekday schedule on their main or other channel. The new 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule includes specific blocks of time for Pre-K through 12th grade levels and covers subjects, including English language arts, social studies, science and math.
At-Home Learning Stations
WEDU - Tampa/Sarasota/St. Petersburg/Lakeland WFSU – Tallahassee/Panama City WGCU - Ft. Myers/Naples WJCT - Jacksonville WLRN - Miami WPBT - Miami WSRE - Pensacola WUCF - Orlando WUFT - Gainesville/Ocala WXEL - Boynton Beach
In the weeks to come, WEDU PBS and Florida public media stations will be sharing additional local content and other resources that will continue to support the needs of teachers, students and parents.
