BOSTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past four years, Weekends with Yankee has traveled throughout New England, transporting viewers nationwide on an insider's journey to the region's very best. This April, the national public television series returns for a fifth season, with 13 episodes exploring more destinations and tastes of the region. Check local listings for airdates and times on your local public television station.
Produced by public media powerhouse GBH and Yankee magazine—the beloved publication of New England that inspired the series— Weekends with Yankee offers viewers instant access to New England no matter where they are. Co-hosted by world-class explorer and Emmy Award–winning TV personality, Richard Wiese, and Yankee magazine senior food editor Amy Traverso, Weekends with Yankee takes viewers on exciting adventures, from exploring hidden gems and favorite destinations, to interviewing local artisans and the personalities who call New England home, to highlighting the best food destinations and cooking up some New England-inspired recipes.
In season five, Richard continues as the ultimate tour guide to the unique attractions that define New England, whether it's taking a llama for a walk in the woods in Connecticut, visiting giant castles carved out of ice in New Hampshire, or diving into the quirky winter sport of jack jumping in Vermont. Meanwhile, Amy sets out on her own journey to find New England's distinctive flavors and culture—from following in Julia Child's footsteps in Cambridge with the culinary legend's friends and colleagues; to visiting Woodman's, the birthplace of the fried clam and meeting the inventor's grandson in Essex, Massachusetts; to making pasta with chef Douglass Williams at MIDA, a Black-owned fine dining restaurant in Boston.
"Yankee has always brought the best of New England to its readers and, more recently, tv viewers nationwide – through good times and hard times," says Brook Holmberg, publisher of Yankee. "This year has, no doubt, been challenging for everyone. As such, we are excited to bring a new season of Weekends with Yankee episodes to viewers, to remind them of what they love about New England."
"In a year that has been exceptionally challenging for restaurant owners, we still found the region's most inspired chefs opening their doors to us, sharing their recipes and ideas," says GBH executive producer Laurie Donnelly. "From Scampo's chef/owner Lydia Shire to Oleana, Sarma and Sofra Bakery's chef/partner Ana Sortun, we've been able to capture what makes New England a wonderfully diverse and delicious culinary destination."
Weekends with Yankee is produced by GBH Boston's Studio Six. Executive Producer: Laurie Donnelly (Rare - Creatures of the Photo Ark, I'll Have What Phil's Having, Sacred Journeys). Director of Production: Salme López Sabina. Field Producer: Lea Furutani. Director: Daniel Klein. Directors of Photography: Tim Grant, Gordy Waterman, Corey Hendrickson. Series funding for Weekends with Yankee is provided by State of New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism, Maine Office of Tourism, and The Vermont Country Store. Closed Captioning sponsor for two episodes is Patrick Ahearn Architect.
About Yankee
Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee: New England's Magazine was founded in 1935 and is the iconic American magazine covering the finest that New England has to offer. Covering classic New England travel destinations, food traditions, and home and lifestyle stories with stunning photography and artwork, Yankee has featured many notable American writers in its pages such as Robert Frost, John Updike, and Stephen King. With a total circulation of nearly 275,000 and a total audience of 1.3 million readers, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), an independent media company. Yankee has also partnered with GBH to produce Weekends with Yankee, a 13-episode documentary series on public television that taps into Yankee's extensive behind-the-scenes access to the region's six states. YPI also owns the nation's oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer's Almanac, Family Tree, and McLean Communications. More information about Yankee is available at: https://newengland.com/press-contact/
About GBH
GBH Boston is America's preeminent public broadcaster and the largest producer of PBS content for TV and the Web, including Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Nova, American Experience, Arthur and more than a dozen other primetime, lifestyle and children's series. GBH's television channels include GBH 2, WGBX 44, and the digital channels World and Create. GBH TV productions focusing on the region's diverse community include Greater Boston, Basic Black and High School Quiz Show. GBH Radio serves listeners across New England with 89.7 GBH, Boston's Local NPR®; 99.5 WCRB Classical Radio Boston; and WCAI, the Cape and Islands NPR® Station. GBH also is a major source of digital content and programs for public radio through PRX, including The World and Innovation Hub, a leader in educational multimedia with PBS LearningMedia™, providing the nation's educators with free, curriculum-based digital content, and a pioneer in services that make media accessible to deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired audiences. GBH has been recognized with hundreds of honors: Emmys, Peabodys, duPont-Columbia Awards and Oscars. Find more information at wgbh.org.
