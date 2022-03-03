BEIJING, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"We closed 2021 on a solid note with decent growth of the fourth quarter, with strong execution of our growth strategies," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "In 2021, we have achieved solid growth of user community and engagement, leveraging Weibo's unique advantage and competitiveness in the social media sector. On monetization, we surpassed the $2 billion mark in revenues for 2021 and further enhanced our operation efficiency, demonstrating strong recovery momentum and resilience of our business. Heading into 2022, we are dedicated to serving a broader community through enhancement of product functionalities and enrichment of content ecosystem, and driving value for customers to market efficiently and innovatively on our platform."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $616.3 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year or an increase of 16% year-over-year on a constant currency basis[1].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $550.8 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year.
  • Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $65.5 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Income from operations was $182.5 million, representing an operating margin of 30%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo was $115.7 million and diluted net income per share was $0.50.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $219.8 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 36%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $195.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.83.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 573 million in December 2021, a net addition of approximately 52 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 249 million in December 2021, a net addition of approximately 25 million users on year-over-year basis.

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $2.26 billion, an increase of 34% year-over-year or an increase of 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis[2].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $1.98 billion, an increase of 33% year-over-year.
  • VAS revenues were $276.3 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.
  • Income from operations was $697.4 million, representing an operating margin of 31%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo was $428.3 million and diluted net income per share was $1.86.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $829.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 37%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $718.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $3.08.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2020, or RMB 6.64=US$1.00.

[2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the average exchange rate of 2021 had been the same as 2020, or RMB 6.91=US$1.00.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Weibo's total net revenues were $616.3 million, an increase of 20% compared to $513.4 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $550.8 million, an increase of 21% compared to $453.5 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $505.3 million, an increase of 28% compared to $393.9 million for the same period last year, primarily driven by solid growth of advertising spending from customers in most key industries.

VAS revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $65.5 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year compared to $59.9 million for the same period last year.

Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $433.8 million, an increase of 31% compared to $331.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related costs and incremental ad costs associated with seasonal ad campaigns execution.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $182.5 million, compared to $181.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $219.8 million, compared to $204.1 million for the same period last year.

Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.8 million, compared to a loss of $175.8 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 mainly included (i) a $39.7 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $4.2 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $5.2 million net interest and other income. 

Income tax expense were $45.6 million, compared to income tax benefits of $25.3 million for the same period last year. The increase of income tax expenses was primarily resulted from tax benefits booked in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to preferential tax treatment enjoyed by a PRC subsidiary of the Company as a Key Software Enterprise ("KSE"), which lapsed in 2021, and super deduction true-up for eligible R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $115.7 million, compared to $29.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.50, compared to $0.13 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $195.5 million, compared to $212.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.83, compared to $0.92 for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2021, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.13 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $249.7 million, capital expenditures totaled $11.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $14.8 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2021, Weibo's total net revenues were $2.26 billion, an increase of 34% compared to $1.69 billion in 2020.

Advertising and marketing revenues for 2021 were $1.98 billion, an increase of 33% compared to $1.49 billion in 2020. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $1.84 billion, an increase of 38% compared to $1.33 billion for 2020. The strong momentum of our ad business in 2021 was mainly attributable to (i) relatively resilient ad demand from our customers in the key industries amid macro and regulatory headwinds; (ii) stronger sales capability and execution of our team to drive value for our clients; and (iii) solid recovery of our advertising business post the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.   

VAS revenues for 2021 were $276.3 million, an increase of 36% compared to $203.8 million for 2020. The increase was primarily resulted from incremental revenue contribution from the interactive entertainment company acquired and consolidated to the Company in November 2020 and other online gaming revenues, and was partially offset by the decrease of revenues from live streaming business.  

Costs and expenses for 2021 totaled $1.56 billion, compared to $1.18 billion for 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related cost and increased marketing spend.

Income from operations for 2021 was $697.4 million, compared to $506.8 million for 2020. Operating margin for 2021 was 31%, compared to 30% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $829.2 million, compared to $579.6 million for 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin was 37%, compared to 34% last year.

Non-operating loss for 2021 was $146.7 million, compared to a loss of $130.9 million for 2020. Non-operating loss in 2021 mainly included (i) a $106.8 million investment related impairment, including a $75.3 million impairment on the investment in Yixia Tech Co., Ltd, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $72.8 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $29.7 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses for 2021 were $138.8 million, compared to $61.3 million for 2020. The increase was mainly resulted from (i) higher profits in 2021 versus 2020; (ii) tax benefits booked in 2020 due to preferential tax treatment enjoyed by a PRC subsidiary of the Company as a KSE, which lapsed in 2021; and (iii) tax liability recognized in 2021 related to uncertain tax positions.

Net income attributable to Weibo for 2021 was $428.3 million, compared to $313.4 million for 2020. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2021 was $1.86, compared to $1.38 for 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for 2021 was $718.5 million, compared to $547.5 million for 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2021 was $3.08, compared to $2.38 for 2020.

For fiscal year 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $814.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $35.1 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $55.0 million.

Secondary Listing in Hong Kong

On December 8, 2021, Weibo successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "9898" through a global offering of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares. The gross proceeds totaled HK$1,500.4 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM Eastern Time on March 3, 2022 (or 7:00 PM8:00 PM Beijing Time on March 3, 2022) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4087626

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 PM China Standard Time on March 3, 2022 to 20:59 PM China Standard Time on March 11, 2022. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States: 

+1 855 452 5696

Hong Kong:

800 963 117

Mainland China:

400 602 2065

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Replay PIN:

4087626

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses (benefit), and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)



























Three months ended



Twelve months ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net revenues:



















     Advertising and marketing

$   550,826



$   453,477



$    537,620



$  1,980,795



$  1,486,155

     Value-added service

65,461



59,933



69,814



276,288



203,776



Net revenues

616,287



513,410



607,434



2,257,083



1,689,931























Costs and expenses:



















     Cost of revenues(1)

128,545



87,288



102,978



403,841



302,180

     Sales and marketing(1)

152,475



139,136



140,839



591,682



455,619

     Product development(1)

113,867



90,229



118,821



430,673



324,110

     General and administrative(1)

38,878



15,113



31,747



133,475



101,224



Total costs and expenses

433,765



331,766



394,385



1,559,671



1,183,133

Income from operations

182,522



181,644



213,049



697,412



506,798























Non-operating income (loss):



















    Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

        change of investments, net 

(41,976)



(185,371)



646



(176,344)



(174,717)

    Interest and other income (expense), net

5,161



9,531



(489)



29,650



43,832





(36,815)



(175,840)



157



(146,694)



(130,885)























Income before income tax expenses

145,707



5,804



213,206



550,718



375,913

     Income taxe benefits (expenses)

(45,581)



25,314



(31,405)



(138,841)



(61,316)























Net income

100,126



31,118



181,801



411,877



314,597

    Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

        non-controlling interests

(15,607)



2,076



63



(16,442)



1,233

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$   115,733



$      29,042



$    181,738



$      428,319



$      313,364













































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's

  shareholders

$          0.50



$          0.13



$           0.79



$             1.87



$             1.38

Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

  shareholders

$          0.50



$          0.13



$           0.78



$             1.86



$             1.38























Shares used in computing basic net income 



















    per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

230,679



227,495



228,675



228,814



226,921

Shares used in computing diluted net income 



















    per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders

231,506



228,489



237,183



230,206



227,637























(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:





















Cost of revenues

$          2,422



$          1,475



$          2,450



$            8,112



$            5,384



Sales and marketing

5,043



3,097



4,700



15,292



9,983



Product development

14,362



10,203



11,047



43,622



33,093



General and administrative

4,911



4,545



6,840



20,970



18,645

 

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



























December 31,



December 31,











2021



2020

















Assets



Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$           2,423,703



$           1,814,844







Short-term investments



711,062



1,682,048







Accounts receivable, net



723,089



492,010







Prepaid expenses and other current assets



450,726



296,757







Amount due from SINA(1)



494,200



548,900







      Current assets subtotal



4,802,780



4,834,559



















Property and equipment, net



68,396



60,632



Goodwill and intangible assets, net



297,335



208,688



Long-term investments



1,207,651



1,179,466



Other non-current assets



1,143,360



51,772



Total assets



$           7,519,522



$           6,335,117

















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity 



Liabilities:













Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$               197,643



$               149,509







Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



828,952



562,333







Deferred revenues



91,136



143,684







Income tax payable



144,747



102,844







Convertible debt



896,541



-







     Current liabilities subtotal



2,159,019



958,370





















Long-term liabilities:















Convertible debt



-



892,399







Unsecured senior notes



1,538,415



1,536,112







Other long-term liabilities



134,068



61,906







     Total liabilities



3,831,502



3,448,787



















Redeemable non-controlling interests



66,622



57,714



















Shareholders' equity:













Weibo shareholders' equity 



3,593,821



2,812,425





Non-controlling interests



27,577



16,191







Total shareholders' equity 



3,621,398



2,828,616



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

    shareholders' equity



$           7,519,522



$           6,335,117



















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $479.6 million as of  December 31,

2021 and $547.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

 

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)











































Three months ended



Twelve months ended









December 31,



September 30,



December 31,









2021



2020



2021



2021



2020







































Income from operations

$

182,522



$

181,644



$

213,049



$

697,412



$

506,798



  Add:

Stock-based compensation



26,738





19,320





25,037





87,996





67,105





Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

  acquisitions



5,716





3,174





5,478





20,589





5,654





Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

  shareholders



4,826





-





5,140





23,246





-



Non-GAAP income from operations

$

219,802



$

204,138



$

248,704



$

829,243



$

579,557







































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

115,733



$

29,042



$

181,738



$

428,319



$

313,364



  Add:

Stock-based compensation



26,738





19,320





25,037





87,996





67,105





Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

  acquisitions



5,716





3,174





5,478





20,589





5,654





Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

  shareholders



4,826





-





5,140





23,246





-





Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

  change of investments



41,976





185,371





(646)





176,344





174,717





Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

  method investments 



4,343





(6,399)





(1,715)





(6,538)





(11,953)





Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

  attributable to non-controlling interests



(16,844)





(562)





(233)





(16,916)





(468)





Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)



11,405





(18,889)





(6,856)





(951)





(6,897)





Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes

  issuance cost



1,611





1,611





1,611





6,445





5,944



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

195,504



$

212,668



$

209,554



$

718,534



$

547,466







































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

  shareholders

$

0.83

*

$

0.92

*

$

0.90

*

$

3.08

*

$

2.38

*





































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share

  attributable to Weibo's shareholders



231,506





228,489





237,183





230,206





227,637



  Add:

The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible

  debt(2)



6,753





6,753





-





6,753





6,753



Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

  attributable to Weibo's shareholders



238,259





235,242





237,183





236,959





234,390







































Adjusted EBITDA:

































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

115,733



$

29,042



$

181,738



$

428,319



$

313,364





Non-GAAP adjustments



79,771





183,626





27,816





290,215





234,102





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders



195,504





212,668





209,554





718,534





547,466







Interest income,net



(4,231)





(4,021)





(701)





(12,719)





(34,345)







Income tax expenses



34,176





(6,425)





38,261





139,792





68,213







Depreciation expenses



8,593





7,511





8,141





32,847





26,453





Adjusted EBITDA

$

234,042



$

209,733



$

255,255



$

878,454



$

607,787











































































(1)

To exclude the income tax expenses primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change

of investments. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items. Part of these items were recorded in entities

established in tax free jurisdictions and there were no relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for

those differences as the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.







































(2)

To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.













































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.









 

 

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)































Three months ended



Twelve months ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

























Net revenues























Advertising and marketing























     Non-Ali advertisers



$      505,333



$     393,945



$        516,818



$  1,841,234



$ 1,334,155



     Alibaba - as an advertiser



45,493



59,532



20,802



139,561



152,000



         Subtotal



550,826



453,477



537,620



1,980,795



1,486,155



























Value-added service



65,461



59,933



69,814



276,288



203,776







$      616,287



$     513,410



$        607,434



$  2,257,083



$ 1,689,931

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weibo-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301494863.html

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.