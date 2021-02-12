LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the release of psychological thriller Fear Of Rain, the world's first weighted blanket, The Magic Blanket, makes its Hollywood film debut. The movie, released by Lionsgate and starring Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr, tells the story of a girl living with schizophrenia as she struggles with terrifying hallucinations as she begins to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child.
According to the inventor of the weighted blanket, Keith Zivalich, "We were contacted by a representative of the film's production company after the film's director and writer, Castille Landon, asked them to reach out to us. Apparently, Castille was a fan of our Magic Blanket and wrote a scene where a weighted blanket is available for calming and comfort to the main character in a moment of crisis."
Keith Zivalich, invented the weighted blanket, in 1997 and sold his first blanket the following year. Since then, weighted blankets have become a global phenomenon for their ability to provide deep pressure stimulation. This causes the body to release naturally calming hormones, like dopamine and serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitters of the brain. These hormones help with motivation, impulse control, attention, memory, social behavior, and sleep.
"When I spoke with Castille, I learned that she was a big fan of our weighted blanket," according to Keith. "Not only did she want to have our Magic Blanket in a key scene, she also asked if we would provide our weighted blankets as gifts for the cast and crew, which we were more than happy to do."
"Not only were their weighted blankets beautiful as set dressing, they were also practical. Our actors were able to find comfort with the blankets between takes and after long days of rendering extremely emotional performances," said the film's writer/director, Castille Landon.
Mr. Zivalich invented the weighted blanket after his daughter placed a Beanie Baby on his shoulder. "The weight of the stuffed toy felt like it was hugging my shoulder. The next thing I thought was, 'Wouldn't it be cool if an entire blanket was filled with these beads. It would be the blanket that hugs you back.' It was an idea I was instantly convinced would be a hit." 24 years later, his invention is helping hundreds of thousands of stressed out people find a little calm and comfort in an increasingly stressful world.
