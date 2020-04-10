LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving critical acclaim and glowing reviews across the globe, one of the most anticipated videogames of all time, FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE, is now available worldwide for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE draws players into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet's very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra's elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an underground resistance group calling themselves Avalanche as they fight against Shinra's oppressive force.
Completely rebuilt using the best of modern gaming technology, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. Along with unforgettable characters and a story revered as one of the most powerful within video games, the game also features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. The first game in the project is set in the eclectic and sprawling city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that goes deeper into the iconic characters and world than ever before.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is rated T (Teen) and available now for the PlayStation®4 system. The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo is now available to PlayStation®4 system owners across the globe, allowing players to experience the opening chapter from the game. Those who download the demo before May 11, 2020 will also receive an exclusive PlayStation®4 system theme. To download the demo now, visit: https://sqex.link/FF7RDemo .
About FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
About Square Enix, Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 151 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 77 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
