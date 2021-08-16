ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospital stays are stressful, and when a child is involved, it can be easy for parents to neglect their own health. Thanks to a new partnership between Wellbeats and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, families will have access to a free and convenient way to tend to their physical and emotional well-being while their children undergo treatment at the hospital.
The agreement, which took effect July 1, gives patients and families access to the more than 800 on-demand, virtual wellness classes in the Wellbeats app. This content is available free of charge to patients and families for the duration of their hospital stay. That means taking yoga or mindfulness classes from the comfort and privacy of a child's hospital room or participating in guided stretching exercises to work out the kinks from a night in a guest bed is all easily accessible to families. Whether an individual is looking for an intense workout to relieve stress or simply a quick break to get their blood flowing, Wellbeats delivers high-quality content for every age, ability level, and personal fitness preference.
"Wellness should be accessible and attainable to everyone, regardless of age, health status, or current life situation," said Jason Von Bank, president and CEO of Wellbeats. "We're proud to partner with Masonic Children's Hospital to enhance the exceptional care they provide with content that supports overall well-being and helps families maintain healthy habits during a time of great stress in their lives."
Wellbeats content isn't just for parents. With a wide range of classes tailored specifically to younger users, Masonic Children's Hospital patients can also access Wellbeats classes, as long as their health allows. All classes can be streamed with an internet-connected computer or on an iPhone or Android device through the Wellbeats app. Classes will also be available on televisions in patient rooms.
"Families may be with us for days or weeks at a time, so it's important to make their stay as comfortable as possible. With Wellbeats' on-demand content, families will have a diverse selection of engaging classes available any time of night or day, making it easy for them to be proactive about their well-being," said Jason Villar, service line strategy director for M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. "We've already seen a positive response from patients and families to this offering and we look forward to the influence it will have on their experience with our hospital and their care. "
Wellbeats classes will be available to all families as long as the patient is undergoing inpatient or outpatient treatment at Masonic Children's Hospital.
To learn more about Wellbeats, visit Wellbeats.com.
About Wellbeats
Based in St. Louis Park, MN, Wellbeats is the premier provider of on-demand, virtual wellness content and programming for use in corporate well-being initiatives. With more than 800 exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness classes, challenges, and fitness assessments available anytime and anywhere, Wellbeats allows employers to support employees with wellness resources that fit their needs, lifestyle, and schedule. Wellbeats provides best-in-class content that appeals to people of all ages, interests, and fitness levels. Wellbeats content is easily accessible through apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Apple TV; any modern Web browser, Chromecast, Airplay, and Roku. To learn more, visit http://www.wellbeats.com, Follow on LinkedIn or check out a sampling of the company's fitness classes during a Facebook Live session.
About M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital provides a broad range of more than 55 pediatric programs and specialties from surgery, imaging and neonatal and pediatric intensive care to cardiac and oncology services and blood and marrow and organ transplantation. Our clinical staff apply innovative approaches to creating medical breakthroughs based on their work with patients and on findings through research at the University of Minnesota. This has led to several firsts, including the first successful pediatric blood marrow transplant, infant heart transplant in Minnesota, and cochlear ear implant surgery for a child. Visit http://www.mhealthfairview.org to learn more.
