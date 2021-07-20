NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rabbi Steven Blane will once again lead his Jazz Quartet for High Holiday Services at the iconic Bitter End in the West Village on Rosh Hashanah Tuesday, Sept. 7th, and Yom Kippur Thursday Sept. 16th at 10:30am.
Here is a link to High Holidays at The Bitter End in 2019.
Also for the first time, join the Rabbi Blane Trio for "Dinner & Kol Nidre" at Silvanna in Harlem on Wednesday, Sept. 15th at 4:30 PM. Only 30 seats are available!
Last year because of covid the services were on zoom. Sim Shalom will have a zoom option again this year for those who cannot be in New York or are not able to attend in person.
ALL Ticket options are available here.
Clearly ahead of his time, ten years prior to covid, Rabbi Steven Blane founded Congregation Sim Shalom which was the world's only fully online synagogue and offered worship services.
Also ten years ago, Rabbi Blane founded the online Rabbinical School, JSLI- Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute. To date, Rabbi Blane and his staff have trained and ordained more than 170 Rabbis and Cantors who are serving Jewish communities around the world.
In past years, Rabbi Blane led Jazzy High Holiday Services with his Quartet for sold-out crowds at the iconic Bitter End club in the West Village of Manhattan.
This year, there will be just 70 seats available for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur morning Services. For lucky New-Yorkers in the know, spending High Holidays at an iconic venue with a creative and musical Rabbi and his band will be an experience to be savored.
ABOUT JEWISH SPIRITUAL LEADERS INSTITUTE, SIM SHALOM AND RABBI STEVE BLANE
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2010 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leader's Institute, http://www.jsli.net, the online professional rabbinical program and founder of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities at http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit our website or call 201-338-0165.
Media Contact
Carole Kivett, Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, 201-338-0165, info@simshalom.com
SOURCE Sim Shalom Online Synagogue