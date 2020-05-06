DENVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the arts and culture sector braces for a challenging and uncertain future due to the economic turmoil resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF), a nonprofit arts service organization and leading provider of technology solutions for the arts, announces an opportunity for organizations in need to apply for relief funds of up to $20,000.
The WESTAF Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Relief Fund for Organizations is a competitive grant program that provides general operating support to arts and cultural organizations in the West impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (Arts Endowment), the recipient of $75 million in appropriations from the CARES Act, a relief package of over $2 trillion passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.
In an announcement released on April 8, 2020, the Arts Endowment reported, "With the $75 million appropriated to the National Endowment for the Arts through the CARES Act, the Arts Endowment will award 40 percent of the funds directly to state and regional arts agencies by April 30th to distribute through their funding programs. Sixty percent of the funds are designated for direct grants to nonprofit arts organizations all across the United States and will be announced by June 30th."
"WESTAF is pleased to be in a position to offer financial support to some of the most impacted arts organizations in the region with this grant," stated Director of Social Responsibility and Inclusion Chrissy Deal. "Through the WESTAF CARES Relief Fund program, we have the opportunity to center WESTAF's values and employ intentional practices that attempt to remove historic, societal, and systemic barriers for the region's underrepresented communities. Our goal is to provide much-needed relief to organizations during this unprecedented time and advance equity in the process."
Organizations that qualify for WESTAF CARES Relief Fund support include: 501(c)(3) nonprofits, units of state or local government, nonprofit institutions of higher education, and federally recognized Indian tribal governments. Applications will be assessed on inclusivity, demonstrated need, artistic and cultural merit, and public and community benefit. Awards will be made to organizations across the 13-state WESTAF region, with at least one grant awarded per state. Beginning May 6, 2020, qualifying organizations can go to westafcares.gosmart.org to apply for this funding.
About WESTAF
The Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) is a nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to strengthening the financial, organizational, and policy infrastructure of the arts in the West. WESTAF assists state arts agencies, arts organizations, and artists in their quest to serve diverse audiences, enrich the lives of local communities, and provide access to the arts and arts education for all. Through innovative programming, advocacy, research, technology, and grantmaking, WESTAF encourages the creative advancement and preservation of the arts regionally and through a national network of customers and alliances.
