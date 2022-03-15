HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westnet continues its commitment to First Responders and the public safety community. Westnet, Inc., in conjunction with K9 Invest and MEDIK9USA, has donated fourteen trauma kits to police and Air Force K-9 handlers. These trauma kits are used for on-the-spot injuries sustained by dogs in the line of duty. Equipment in the provided kits include torniquets, bandages and other life sustaining equipment used to keep the dogs stable until they can be transported to an emergency care facility. Sadly, the United States has already lost four K9 Officers in 2022. Westnet deeply respects the job these Officers and their handlers do day in and day out across the United States.
The Cities of Brea, Corona, Fullerton, and Placentia all received trauma kits as well as the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol. The United States Air Force Weapons of Mass Destruction handlers also received kits prior to their recent deployment.
Westnet, Inc. was founded over 47 years ago in Orange County, California. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Westnet, Inc. is currently the world's foremost creators of emergency alerting and dispatch products used in civilian/ military fire stations and police departments throughout the country. Unique products such as the First-In Dorm Remote, First-In Alerting End Points and the First-In Satellight Controller have broken new ground in public safety notification. Westnet products are engineered, designed, and manufactured in-house (USA) and continue to push the envelope of the First Responder industry. Westnet also has offices located in Miami Dade County, Florida and Prince William County, Virginia. Learn more about Westnet's entire range of innovative alerting products at http://www.FireStationAlerting.com.
