LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-Founder and CEO of Los Angeles digital marketing agency GR0, Kevin Miller, has just released his newest guide in digital brand building in 2021, this time focusing on SEO and effective content strategies. He breaks down what licensed tools can provide for you and your agency, and which ones offer the most bang for their buck, allowing you to automate processes and extract the most value out of every piece of content. With these helpful tips and tools, you too will find yourself improving your Google ratings and establishing yourself as a trustworthy source of information on the web.
Firstly, Miller recommends conducting extensive keyword research using Ahrefs.com, which is an extremely comprehensive SEO toolset. This "keywords explorer" includes a database with over 7 billion unique keywords based on ten different search engines, including places like Amazon and YouTube. Not only that, but their tools also provide you with metrics regarding how many clicks you get, and breakdowns for return rates, percentages of paid clicks, and more. By using this tool, you can crucially identify keywords not only based on their search volume, but also with information about how difficult it might be to rank yourself within that keyword. This comprehensive package gives you the information to work smarter not harder, as well as get the most out of your efforts.
Secondly, in his time at GR0, Miller has found it imperative to attempt to provide content that Google can insert into its "People Always Ask" results. These are Google-featured results that are designed to predict what else a user might want to know, and so it inserts a trustworthy source amongst their search results and even clips out a section of your article to embed right in the page. By working to build outlines on your pages that are detailed and thorough, Google may surface your page and offer keyword rankings based on the natural value of your information and not just your ad spend.
Next, while building and evaluating content on your own is an important means to crafting a message, you can get a lot of value by utilizing a content grading system. These systems work to evaluate the content you've generated and monitor it for readability and SEO by highlighting and suggesting relevant terms. It also suggests how your content will compare to other articles in the same category. Primarily, Miller found value in both Clearscope and MarketMuse, the former offering great insight into the construction and language of the content itself, while the latter excels at offering difficulty scores and comparing your brand to its peers.
In continuing to improve SEO for his clients, Miller has also found it immensely important to utilize a system to evaluate your content briefs like Content Harmony. This software utilizes data and online search results to analyze your briefs for search volume, SEO difficulties, and the length of content to help your writing team compose the most valuable drafts. While these are all things that your agency can do on its own, the value Content Harmony offers in automating these systems is immense, and it can help streamline your content pipeline to offer consistency and stability to it.
Nothing is more important to your SEO than using links, but it's important to use them intelligently and not over do it. In his experiences writing, Miller has found that the ideal number of internal links to be four to five per article, and that it is imperative that these feel natural. Google may detect if your backlinks are haphazardly stuffed into a body text and reject them, so ensure that these links flow well within your narrative. Additionally, providing verifiable information requires links to external sources, of which Miller recommends three to four of per article. As long as the information is cited properly, you will increase your own credibility by offering accurate information, even if it isn't originally produced by yourself.
Finally, to keep in line with Google requirements you should be sure to include an 'Author Box' on your article, which simply includes the author's name, photo, and a bit of information about them. This works to help you meet Google's standards as a source of information with E.A.T; Expertise, Authority, and Trust. In pulling for search results and other placements like 'People Also Ask' and 'Snippets' Google makes sure that it is providing users with the highest quality information, so if you want that to include yourself, you need to build your own online identity as a trusty source. If you're just starting out and want to have the maximum impact, you can also have your blog fact checked by an expert and include information about them in the article, to borrow some of their credibility and transfer it onto yourself.
Developing a content strategy with SEO in mind is no easy feat, and there are a lot of different aspects that require planning and attention. By utilizing a keyword tool like Ahrefs, you can find which keywords will offer you the most value and which you can rank the highest within to find your proper mark. Then, you can optimize the brief for your content team using software like Content Harmony, which prepares briefs with SEO in mind and even offers suggestions on length to get the most out of your first draft. With that, you can optimize your articles using Clearscope and MarketMuse to properly place and site your targeted keywords and provide content that will appeal to a broad audience. Having all of that prepared, you can manually dress the article up by inserting properly sourced links, citations, and an author box to help establish credibility and land yourself in Google's 'People Also Ask' section as a verified source. These steps work together to provide content that not only engages readers, but helps your brand gain recognition through increased search engine results and more prominent placement without solely relying on ad spends.
