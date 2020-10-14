What_if_the_World_Could_Vote_Infographic.jpg
By IW Group, Inc

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020

WHY: Whoever wins the U.S. presidential elections will impact more than just Americans, but the citizens of other countries throughout the world. As Americans vote for the next president of the U.S., their vote will have an impact that will be felt around the world.

WHAT: A convening of public relations practitioners from six countries that are strategically important to the U.S., including Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.  This panel of experts will address an array of timely topics such as climate change, cyber security, international trade, news misinformation, and more.

WHEN: Thurs., Oct. 15, 2020, 10 a.m./Eastern. Open to the public, free of charge.

WHO: The Museum of Public Relations is the presenting sponsor in partnership with Worldcom Public Relations Group and the National Millennial and Gen Z CommunityRichard Lui, nationally renowned news anchor at MSNBC, will moderate the discussion with the following panelists and special guests:

Co-Hosts:

WHERE: Video webinar via Zoom.  Registration required.  To register, visit this LINK.

HOW: Interview opportunities available.  To prearrange, contact Bill Imada, IW Group, at bill.imada@iwgroupinc.com or 310.691.3462.

