WHY: Whoever wins the U.S. presidential elections will impact more than just Americans, but the citizens of other countries throughout the world. As Americans vote for the next president of the U.S., their vote will have an impact that will be felt around the world.
WHAT: A convening of public relations practitioners from six countries that are strategically important to the U.S., including Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. This panel of experts will address an array of timely topics such as climate change, cyber security, international trade, news misinformation, and more.
WHEN: Thurs., Oct. 15, 2020, 10 a.m./Eastern. Open to the public, free of charge.
WHO: The Museum of Public Relations is the presenting sponsor in partnership with Worldcom Public Relations Group and the National Millennial and Gen Z Community. Richard Lui, nationally renowned news anchor at MSNBC, will moderate the discussion with the following panelists and special guests:
- Shelley Spector, Founder and Director, Museum of Public Relations;
Founder and President, Spector & Associates
- Diego Arvizu, CEO, Arvizu Comunicación Corportiva, Mexico
- Angélica Consiglio, CEO, PLANIN Comunição, Brazil
- Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Strategic Partners Group, India
- Rhodri Harries, Managing Director, Kaizo, U.K.
- Yacoob Abba Omar, Ph.D., Ambassador, South Africa
- Semhar Tekeste, Sr. Public Affairs Consultant, Enterprise Canada
Co-Hosts:
- Todd Lynch, Managing Partner, Worldcom Public Relations Group
- Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Ph.D., National Millennial and Gen Z Community, Nigeria
- Rachele Palanca, National Millennial and Gen Z Community, Italy
WHERE: Video webinar via Zoom. Registration required. To register, visit this LINK.
Interview opportunities available.