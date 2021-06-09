NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hustle is a TV show based on a true story about an American who goes overseas to find new career opportunities. One season - one country. In the first season he finds them in Ukraine by becoming an English teacher. The protagonist will face a unique blend of comedic and cultural hurdles as he finds himself in unusual situations.

Why in Ukraine?

Ukraine is a post-Soviet country with a completely different mentality in comparison to America. Nevertheless it is a young democratic country, and because of its youth, the standard of living which Americans assume of a developed nation comes up short in Ukraine.

"This is a trailer and not a complete show. We hope to gain public interest and align with TV channels that would be interested in this production."

— Gregory Kucherkov, Producer

Link to American Hustle Trailer: https://youtu.be/K2esSP1-19I

Please feel free to contact us with any questions: 

Gregory Kucherkov (Producer)

linkedin.com/in/gregorykucherkov/

347-580-6379

311770@email4pr.com 

