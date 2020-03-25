MOSCOW, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Is there an end in sight for the coronavirus crisis?
"I think the situation with the coronavirus will improve after April 11 when Mercury leaves the sign of Pisces," said Russian astrologer Tatiana Borsch.
Tatiana is known for her accurate forecasts. She predicted the current financial crisis in a December 30, 2019 Swaay magazine article.
Since 1992, she's been publishing an annual horoscope book that has become popular in Russia. Her forecasts are available for English audiences for the second year in her Complete Horoscope book series.
In her new book, An Astrologer's Notes: Real-life stories on how the stars shape our lives, Tatiana shares what it's like to be a professional astrologer, who forecasts the future. She also writes about some of the most striking stories of her clients during the "wild '90s" in Russia.
"In the period between July to October, I'm expecting a large-scale global economic crisis, which will affect all countries of the world. Today, we're witnessing the preparation of this development illustrated by the downfall of financial markets," said Tatiana.
2020 will be a decisive year for all humanity. This year, the two most important astrological cycles are ending. The first cycle lasts 240 years and it's connected to the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The second cycle lasts much longer at 2,160 years and is the movement of the Earth's axis from the sign of Pisces to the sign of Aquarius. This is known as the Age of Aquarius.
"The ending of these cycles represents turbulent global times as old economic and political systems are breaking down to be replaced by new ones. The process is already happening in front of us. Not one system will give up without a fight. The resistance of the old world will be stubborn, hostile, but useless," said Tatiana.
The peak of conflict between supporters of the old order and the new will happen in the second half of 2020. In this same period, we may witness peace agreements breaking down and active military hostility in hot spots around the world. Nothing will remain the same. We're on the verge of a global change.
She's also predicting that Donald Trump may win the next election.
"There may be some damaging information coming out this summer about Joe Biden and it's unlikely that he'll win the presidential race. The position of Donald Trump will become stronger – if the Democrats don't change their candidate," said Tatiana.
You can see more of her 2020 predictions at http://tatianaborsch.com/2020_and_the_new_transformation.
If you've ever wondered what it's like to forecast the future, Tatiana shares her insights on how the planets influence our lives in her new book An Astrologer's Notes: Real-life stories on how the stars shape our lives.
"People turn to astrology for different reasons, sometimes out of curiosity, even for fun. Most people discover astrology when they don't have anywhere else to turn, then entrusting their astrologer with their most personal problems and most intimate secrets," she adds.
For more information visit her website at http://tatianaborsch.com/. To arrange an interview, contact Alex Viner at +35797837153 or tatianaborsch@yahoo.com.
Meet astrologer & author Tatiana Borsch
Tatiana Borsch is the author of An Astrologer's Notes: Real-life stories on how the stars shape our lives and Complete Horoscope 2020.
Tatiana has become one of the most respected astrologers in Russia over her 25-year career. She lives in Moscow and writes astrological columns for Russian newspapers and magazines. Her extensive writing career includes 27 complete annual astrological calendars and she has made guest appearances on many popular television shows.
Tatiana is also the founder of the AstraArt television company, which has produced 140 historical documentary films since 2002. She has received numerous awards for these films that were broadcasted across Russia and other countries.
Tatiana founded the first astrological center in Kyrgyzstan and was instrumental in creating a popular astrological newspaper. In 1995, she was awarded the prestigious Copenhagen Astrological Congress Prize for the advancement of astrology in Central Asia.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Alex Viner
Email: 236588@email4pr.com
Telephone: +35797837153
Website: http://www.tatianaborsch.com/
Social media weekly horoscopes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tatiana_borsch/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tatiana-Borsch-1855585614490721