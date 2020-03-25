NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As every year, the second Sunday in May is Mother's Day. Without a doubt, this year's Mother's Day on May 10 will be different from those in years past. The COVID-19 epidemic is taking a toll on the entire world, not only economically, but also in the lives and well-being of everyone.

Many are wondering what to give their moms this year. Virtual gifts are ideal in situations like this one. Here is an extra special gift: A personalized song. Bring My Song To Life, part of the successful music production company Tunedly, can make this possible. The company promises that anyone can create a special song for their mom this Mother's Day. No songwriting or musical skills are needed. The song can be created entirely online and given to the recipient through the always included Personal Story Page.

Mylene Besancon, CEO and co-founder of Bring My Song To Life, says: "All we need is the story you want to tell. This can be anything – a special moment you had with your mother, the story of her life or just something funny. Tell us what you want the song to be about, and our group of songwriters and musicians will write custom lyrics and compose a memorable song."

Bring My Song To Life was added to the Tunedly line of services in fall 2019. Tunedly, an innovative music production and music publishing solution for songwriters, was founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Chris Erhardt and Besancon. Bring My Song To Life mainly provides music as an anniversary gift, custom wedding music or as a unique birthday present idea.

To find out more about Bring My Song To Life, visit bringmysongtolife.com.

Media Contacts:

Tunedly, 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958      
Chris Erhardt, CEO, 236469@email4pr.com, 315-913-5776                     
www.tunedly.com

Richard Bonnin
Rich Content Consulting
236469@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.