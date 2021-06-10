SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tyrone Luines offers his exhaustive study, drawing from the entire New Testament, called Identity in Christ: Seeing Yourself the Way God Sees You ($18.49, paperback, 9781662820038; $9.99, e-book, 9781662820045).
Throughout many years of Christian counseling, Luines saw that many believers' problems stemmed from a misunderstanding of who they were in Christ. He didn't want to hand them a couple of verses and send them on their way, so he began a journey through the New Testament to compile a holistic view of a believer's identity in Christ. Luines presented his results to his family, his church and himself and saw a profound difference in peoples' lives! He now makes it available to a wider audience, hoping to move Christians forward in their walk with their Lord.
"This invaluable resource can be used as a guide to daily bible confession; it can be used to renew your mind through the memory verses; the devotions are designed to give clarity in understanding how to see yourself the way God sees you, and the study questions help you dive deeper into the word of God and ultimately into all He has for you," said Luines.
Tyrone Luines is the pastor and founder of Croft Christian Church in Spartanburg, SC. He served in the U.S. Navy as a storekeeper and Supply Officer, served in the Air Force as a chaplain, and is a former special needs teacher. Luines earned a BA degree, an MBA and a MDiv. He and his wife Shannon have been married for over 20 years and have three children: Jeanay, Jonathan and Benjamin.
