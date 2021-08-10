CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MachineryPete.com, the fastest-growing used farm equipment marketplace, today announced their new television show, Machinery Pete TV Auction Edition, a 30-minute, monthly show that gives viewers an in depth, inside look at featured tractors and farm equipment for sale on the upcoming Machinery Pete monthly online auctions. The first season will premier Tuesday August 10, 2021 (4:30-5:00 p.m. EDT) on RFD-TV, one week before the Machinery Pete August Auction event on August 17, 2021.
Show host Greg Peterson (aka "Machinery Pete") will be joined by Mark Stock, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of Bigiron.com where they will bring their nearly 80 years of combined machinery and auction expertise to the discussion on highlighted equipment items.
"If you love tractors, auctions and farm equipment...the new Machinery Pete TV Auction Edition monthly show on RFD-TV is for you!" said Greg Peterson of the new show.
Machinery Pete TV Auction Edition's inception was heavily influenced by the massive success of Machinery Pete TV going into its ninth season watched by 200,000 farm households weekly and MachineryPete.com's recent launch of Machinery Pete Auctions, a monthly online timed, no reserve, no buyer fees event offering dealers and private auction companies a new auction sales channel for used farm equipment.
Find Machinery Pete TV Auction Edition on RFD-TV Tuesday August 10, 2021 (4:30-5:00 p.m. EDT) and Saturday, August 14, 2021 (11:00-11:30 a.m. EDT).
Machinery Pete's August Auction closes Tuesday August 17, 2021; view the online auction here: Auctions.MachineryPete.com.
Machinery Pete TV Auction Edition will be produced in partnership with Farm Journal Broadcast, the same team that produces the weekly "Machinery Pete TV" program that currently airs weekly on RFD-TV and more than 50 local network affiliates nationwide.
About MachineryPete.com
MachineryPete.com is the fastest growing marketplace for buyers and sellers of used farm equipment, offering farmers a vast selection of equipment listings in one place with innovative search tools that make it easy and fast to find relevant equipment. Founded in 1989 by Greg Peterson, Machinery Pete has come a long way since its beginnings in Greg Peterson's home office in Rochester, Minn., where he passionately researched, tracked, and reported on auction prices. In 2014, Farm Journal and Machinery Pete partnered to provide a more efficient marketplace for buying and selling used ag equipment. In July of 2015, MachineryPete.com launched its marketplace with leading edge marketing solutions for dealers, informed and built with the online equipment shopper in mind, and creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. The company is headquartered in Chicago.
