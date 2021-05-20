ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorthPoint has formed a partnership with Wheatland Auction Services of Lancaster, Pa.
Wheatland Auction is known nationally for its live and online sports-centric auctions. Some recent notable sales include a $761,100 signed and graded 1933 Babe Ruth baseball card (one of four Ruth cards Wheatland sold for over $250,000 in recent months), an autographed and graded 1934 Lou Gehrig card that was auctioned for $218,300, and a rare LeBron James chrome trading card sold for $46,020.
These and more than 12,600 sales results from the Wheatland auction archive are now available in the WorthPoint Price Guide.
"We are proud to work with WorthPoint to provide Wheatland pricing history information to collectors," said Stacey Whisman, owner of Wheatland Auction Services. "Similar information has been invaluable to our businesses, and we are happy to add to the database of knowledge for other WorthPoint subscribers' access."
As a full-service auction company, Wheatland also assists individuals and organizations with estate auctions, collection consignments of all sizes, real estate auctions, and benefit auction services.
"The Wheatland team has 40 years of combined experience in sports memorabilia, so their knowledge of the industry is expansive," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint founder and CEO. "We are delighted to showcase their vintage and current results; this is such valuable and popular content for our subscribers."
Wheatland's current auction continues through May 23 and features over 750 lots, including a Michael Jordan rookie card with an estimate of $60,000 to $90,000.
WorthPoint partners with a diverse group of online marketplaces and traditional auction houses to provide archived sales data for art, antiques, luxury, vintage, and collectible items.
About WorthPoint Corporation: WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital Library with nearly 1,000 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 540 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.
Media Contact
Mary Eitel, MKE Communications, +1 678-733-1535, mary@mkecommunications.com
SOURCE WorthPoint