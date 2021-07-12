MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victori is our new fresh-face model we would like to welcome to the industry. Victori currently is a well accomplished local realtor in Florida and has had successful career in the real estate industry over the last decade. Growing up in and out of foster care and homeless shelters, she developed a passion for having a place to call home and used this passion in homeownership to propel her career.
Here's what Victori had to say about her decision of joining Premiere Model Management, "Growing up I was always being asked to participate in local fashion events, it wasn't something I sought out. Coming from extreme poverty with no parents, being a teenage mom, people around me saw no good in me, let alone beauty. Higher education or the thought of being a model wasn't something I thought was available to me. I drowned myself in work. It wasn't until I had constant heart palpitations high blood pressure, and fibroids that I realized everyone needs a creative outlet to maintain balance! Many of our daily stressors are attached to someone or something thing that we depend on as a source of happiness such as spouse, kids, friends, family, or career. This leaves our happiness in the hands of chance circumstances of forces outside of ourselves making us feel helpless when it comes to managing environmental stress, mental health, and high blood pressure. I decided to fill myself up with so much joy that any other joy I derive from anything else is just added bonus. I am so thankful for the opportunity to partner with Premiere believing in me and grace God has had on my life."
Here at Premiere Model Management we are excited to have her and look forward to her career in modeling being as successful as it has been in corporate world!
Model Bio
Victori K Saber is a local Florida realtor, model, and mother of three with a son serving in US Airforce. Victori has an associate's degree in liberal arts, bachelor in psychology and an Executive MBA from Jacksonville University.
