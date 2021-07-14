CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Passionate about all things digitally innovative, Exults Digital Marketing Agency's Team is enthusiastic about attending Christie's Art + Tech Summit: NFTs and Beyond held in New York City at Christie's world-renowned Art Auction House.
In the wake of Christie's record $69 million sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, the auction house is the first major auction house to sell an NFT of a purely digital work, making Christie's an evident thought leader in the world of crypto art, NFTs, and the metaverse.
Taking place on July 15, 2021, both virtually and in person at Christie's Rockefeller Center galleries in New York City, the one-day conference will feature a mix of keynote lectures and panel discussions about the convergence of NFTs, the metaverse, blockchain, and how brands can strategically approach this hybrid world.
With it's award-winning web development and programming team, Exults offers Metaverse Development & Design services within the agency's full suite of digital marketing services.
"As we introduce brands and study the impact of the metaverse on consumer engagement, we see engagement with brands exceeding current websites that do not have it by 200%+. That's a significant advantage and an opportunity to reach the consumers through yet another heightened sensory experience," said Zach Hoffman, the CEO & Founder of Exults Digital Marketing Agency.
Exults believes the metaverse is the future of digital advertising and we're in the beginning of a new era of marketing and engagement for businesses. This presents an opportunity for brands to set themselves apart from competitors and stay innovative to remain relevant.
