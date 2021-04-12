VERONA, Italy, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The main players in this discussion were Tinto, voice of the Decanter programme on Radio2 and presenter of the Mica Pizza e Fichi programme on La7, Renato Bosco, a modern and eclectic pizza maker who always experiments with new leavening methods and owner of the Saporé pizzeria, and Eleonora Cozzella, wine critic and journalist, moderated by the aforementioned Stevie Kim.
An international audience of experts, winelovers and operators in the restaurant and wine sectors were in the audience. The discussion opened with a brief historical introduction of pizza by Tinto, followed by Renato Bosco and Eleonora Cozzella who focused on the evolution of Pizzerias, modern or gourmet Pizza, and the introduction of the professional figure of the Sommelier in pizzerias.
This brought us to the main focus of the evening. At this point, starting with the Saporé restaurant menu, Stevie Kim jokingly questioned the panelists and the audience, asking what wine they would pair with their pizzas.
Here are the main results of the evening:
MARINARA AND ANCHOVIES:
Pigato Superiore Riviera Ligure di Ponente
Schiava Alto Adige
100% bottle-refermented Glera "La Rovesciata".
MARGHERITA
Asprinio of Aversa
Franciacorta Saten
Pinot Noir Alto Adige
ORTOLANA
Vermentino Maremma or Gallura
Nosiola Trentino
Soave Classico
PANCETTA
Lambrusco Salamino
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo
Bardolino
HAM, RICOTTA AND SPICY SALAMI
Sparkling Bombino (Apulia)
Vernaccia of Serrapetrona
Cannonau
CAPRICCIOSA
Grillo Sicily
Grignolino Asti
Langhe Nascetta
ARTICHOKES
Etna White
Vernaccia of Oristano
Nebbiolo Valtellina
BURRATA AND CRUDO
Lambrusco of Sorbara
Ribolla Gialla Amphora
Valpolicella current vintage
To conclude the evening, some of the audience were asked to come on stage and say their favourite pizza and wine pairing, here are some of the most interesting ones. The traditional pizza Salsiccia e Friarielli with a Gragnano; pizza with Salame Piccante with Vernaccia di Oristano; pizza Margherita with Bufala with Fiano di Avellino or a Chenin Blanc and finally pizza Montanarina, a particular fried pizza, with Trento Doc.
