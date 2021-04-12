VERONA, Italy, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The main players in this discussion were Tinto, voice of the Decanter programme on Radio2 and presenter of the Mica Pizza e Fichi programme on La7, Renato Bosco, a modern and eclectic pizza maker who always experiments with new leavening methods and owner of the Saporé pizzeria, and Eleonora Cozzella, wine critic and journalist, moderated by the aforementioned Stevie Kim.

An international audience of experts, winelovers and operators in the restaurant and wine sectors were in the audience. The discussion opened with a brief historical introduction of pizza by Tinto, followed by Renato Bosco and Eleonora Cozzella who focused on the evolution of Pizzerias, modern or gourmet Pizza, and the introduction of the professional figure of the Sommelier in pizzerias.

This brought us to the main focus of the evening. At this point, starting with the Saporé restaurant menu, Stevie Kim jokingly questioned the panelists and the audience, asking what wine they would pair with their pizzas.

Here are the main results of the evening:

MARINARA AND ANCHOVIES:

Pigato Superiore Riviera Ligure di Ponente

Schiava Alto Adige

100% bottle-refermented Glera "La Rovesciata".

MARGHERITA

Asprinio of Aversa

Franciacorta Saten

Pinot Noir Alto Adige

ORTOLANA

Vermentino Maremma or Gallura

Nosiola Trentino

Soave Classico

PANCETTA

Lambrusco Salamino

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo

Bardolino

HAM, RICOTTA AND SPICY SALAMI

Sparkling Bombino (Apulia)

Vernaccia of Serrapetrona

Cannonau

CAPRICCIOSA

Grillo Sicily

Grignolino Asti

Langhe Nascetta

ARTICHOKES

Etna White

Vernaccia of Oristano

Nebbiolo Valtellina

BURRATA AND CRUDO

Lambrusco of Sorbara

Ribolla Gialla Amphora

Valpolicella current vintage

To conclude the evening, some of the audience were asked to come on stage and say their favourite pizza and wine pairing, here are some of the most interesting ones. The traditional pizza Salsiccia e Friarielli with a Gragnano; pizza with Salame Piccante with Vernaccia di Oristano; pizza Margherita with Bufala with Fiano di Avellino or a Chenin Blanc and finally pizza Montanarina, a particular fried pizza, with Trento Doc.

About: the Italian Wine Academy is a wine school based in Verona, and it is an Approved Programme Provider qualified to teach WSET wine courses. WSET - Wine & Spirit Education Trust is the world's largest provider of education on wine and spirits. WSET qualifications are globally recognized as the international standard in wine and spirit knowledge for wine professionals and enthusiasts. Vinitaly International Academy hosts WSET at wine2digital, next to the headquarters of Veronafiere.

Media Contact

Italian Wine Academy Media Team, Italian Wine Academy, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it

 

SOURCE Italian Wine Academy

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.