LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, and entertainment company Free Turn, today announced a partnership to bring consumer viewing and engagement data into the development of brand-funded entertainment.
The partnership will transform how brands create, develop, test, and produce TV and film content through access to global audience data, entertainment consumption habits, and distribution intelligence, until now only used by major Hollywood studios and broadcasters.
With access to Whip Media's proprietary global data and worldwide audience panel of 16+ million viewers, brands can now anticipate audience and cultural trends to produce world-class entertainment that grabs audience attention, contributes to culture and delivers a competitive edge.
As viewers are increasingly watching more TV shows and movies across multiple streaming platforms, Whip Media's real-time viewing and engagement data, covering more than 4+ million television episodes and movies across 80 countries and 1,200+ platforms, provides unique advantages to marketers looking to connect their branded content to more consumers and drive growth opportunities.
"It's clear brand-funded entertainment has immense power to engage audiences and grow business. But how can we make the development process smarter? Until now, advertisers have been forced to create entertainment with little insight as to what their target audience consumes and craves, and without any way to test ideas with audiences before investing significant amounts of marketing capital," said Gemma Batterby, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Free Turn.
"Our data on how consumers watch, engage with, and react to programming, is an important tool to help predict and prove the value of a brand's content," said Cory Sher, Vice President of Global Account Management, Whip Media. "Our partnership with Free Turn offers a new way to utilize our data to help create content around a brand and tell unique stories, while also providing a way to measure success for OTT platforms."
Whip Media has been accurately predicting the global audience and entertainment trends seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the success of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Hulu's Love, Victor. Last year, Free Turn's Nick Hamm directed White Lines which reached Netflix's #1 spot in over 20 countries.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. Whip Media has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.
About Free Turn
Based in London and Los Angeles, Free Turn is a total entertainment company which develops, creates, produces and distributes original and brand-funded entertainment across tv, film and audio. Launched in 2020 by Film director Nick Hamm, his brother Jon Hamm former global chief creative officer, growth entrepreneur Gemma Batterby and Chief Creative Officer Jel Groman, the company brings the power of entertainment to the heart of marketing strategies and transforms ad-free platforms into strategic and commercial growth partners. Free Turn has four divisions bringing strategic consultancy, creativity, production, and distribution and marketing under one roof. For more information, visit https://www.freeturn.co
