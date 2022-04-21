New Partners Plint, Digit, Limecraft, and NexSpec To Provide Whip Media Exchange Customers With Innovative Localization, Content Delivery and Workflow Automation Software Services To Drive Global Content Licensing Opportunities
LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, announced today that it has partnered with Plint, Digit, Limecraft, and NexSpec for the Whip Media Exchange, the company's global licensing and research platform for film and TV content.
Plint, Digit, Limecraft, and New Spec are the newest companies to join Whip Media's global distribution services program which includes existing partners Bitmax, Giant Interactive and OD Media. Through the program, Whip Media offers content buyers and sellers access to a network of innovative partners to support frictionless content distribution and accelerate deal making to meet consumers' growing appetite for global TV and film content.
Plint, a leading provider of dubbing, subtitling and cloud-based localization workflow management tools to the TV and movie industry, will provide smart localization services to Exchange clients as they license their content globally.
Digit, a progressive media supply chain business offering transcoding, monetization and delivery across VoD, OTT & Broadcast will provide global content distribution services.
NexSpec, offering SaaS solutions for leading media and entertainment companies, will help Whip Media Exchange customers to redefine inventory management and automate the media distribution supply chain.
Limecraft is the world's leading online collaborative workspace for video production. Exchange clients take advantage of the latest in AI and machine learning to automate the grunt work and to speed up production and distribution processes, including subtitling and localization.
"As the amount of streaming content available has exploded and spread to more global markets, we've developed an ecosystem of leading partners that help facilitate the entire content licensing process as content distribution models rapidly evolve," said Alisa Joseph, SVP of Business Development and Strategy for Whip Media. "We're thrilled to add Plint, Digit Limecraft and NexSpec to this growing roster of partners and provide our Exchange clients the ability to more efficiently distribute their content and grow their audiences worldwide in an integrated and frictionless manner."
The Whip Media Exchange is the only global platform that predicts demand across hundreds of thousands of film and TV titles while seamlessly enabling buyers and sellers to distribute and acquire content rights.
Whip Media's global distribution services program enables a frictionless distribution ecosystem to support the unprecedented pace of streaming content consumption. Partnership program members can quickly offer their solutions to the leading media companies and benefit from a far more efficient and accurate fulfillment process.
Whip Media will be at the 2022 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas at booth W9403 to showcase the Whip Media Exchange. For more information on the Exchange, visit http://whipmedia.com/exchange.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is a market leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations. Our solutions connect and scale data, processes and teams across licensing, content planning, and financial operations to improve decision making, drive efficiency, revenue, and growth. The company's latest innovation, The Whip Media Exchange, is a first-of-its-kind content licensing and research platform for buyers and sellers of film and TV content, with real-time access to data and performance predictions to accelerate deal making. For more information, visit http://www.whipmedia.com.
