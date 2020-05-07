LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whip Media Group, the leading integrated cloud platform that empowers the world's largest entertainment organizations to intelligently acquire, distribute and monetize video content, announced today a new Strategic Supply Chain Partnership program that will dramatically simplify and optimize media fulfillment. The first group of digital content management companies joining the program include industry leaders such as Bitmax, Giant Interactive, ODMedia Group, Pixelogic, Prime Focus, United Group, and Wyvern Media Solutions.
The Strategic Supply Chain Partnership program enables a frictionless distribution ecosystem to support the unprecedented pace of streaming content consumption. Partnership program members can quickly offer their solutions to the leading MVPD and OTT services and benefit from a far more efficient and accurate fulfillment process.
"Whip Media Group manages millions of fulfillment orders every year for the major content creators and platforms. It's only natural to be the central point to deliver a holistic approach to content management and distribution," said Carol Hanley, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Whip Media Group. "Together with our partners, our new Strategic Supply Chain Partner program will help media companies, operators and OTT services optimize operational visibility and maximize revenues."
Program partners will integrate with Whip Media Group's industry leading Content Value Management (CVM) cloud platform, enabling media companies and operators to seamlessly interact. This will not only increase flexibility but provide visibility into the processing workflow to ensure orders get fulfilled on time.
Whip Media Group's clients include more than 50 of the biggest media and entertainment companies including all major Hollywood studios, top broadcasters and the largest global MVPD operators in the world, such as Disney, Warner Bros., Hulu, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, HBO, AT&T, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Discovery and Vodafone.
About Whip Media Group
Whip Media Group's companies, including Mediamorph, TV Time and TheTVDB, offer a data-driven integrated cloud solution that empowers the world's leading entertainment companies to efficiently acquire, distribute and monetize their content. Together, our companies track billions of consumer actions and financial transactions that accelerate innovation for buyers and sellers of content. Whip Media Group has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit whipmedia.com