LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, today announced the availability of a new solution for streaming services to manage performance tracking and revenue for their subscription apps.
The rapid growth of mainstream and niche subscription streaming apps, whether bundled in a mobile plan, cable TV offering, or available on App Stores, has generated billions in revenue and created massive numbers of reports in different formats for the studios and distributors that manage them. Often times teams are manually processing deferred revenue from annual subscriptions or redemptions of vouchers, which is a time-consuming and error-prone process.
Whip Media's new performance tracking and revenue management solution for subscription streaming apps not only consolidates and centralizes performance data across global platforms but also automates accounting processes to manage revenue.
"For streamers struggling to keep pace with the high-volume of reporting from direct and partner app subscriptions, Whip Media can automate these time-consuming manual processes while also improving reporting and control," said Michael Sid, Chief Strategy Officer at Whip Media. "Whip Media currently manages performance tracking and revenue management for more than 60% of VOD and EST transactions annually for the largest film studios and distributors across 1,100+ global platforms -- this is a natural extension of our business."
The key benefits of the new solution include:
- Real-time Subscription App Reporting. Retrieve, ingest and normalize reporting from partners and payment processors.
- Automate Financial Processes. Reduce royalty processing time, improve accuracy and eliminate manual processes.
- Scaling with Ease - With Whip Media in place, confidently handle the explosive growth of app subscriptions
For more information about performance tracking and revenue management for subscription streaming apps, visit http://www.whipmedia.com.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is a market leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations. Whip Media solutions connect and scale data, processes and teams across licensing, content planning, and financial operations to improve decision making, drive efficiency, revenue, and growth. The company's latest innovation, The Whip Media Exchange, is a first-of-its-kind content licensing and research platform for buyers and sellers of film and TV content, with real-time access to data and performance predictions to accelerate deal making.
