LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, today has launched its new Center of Excellence (COE). Whip Media's COE serves as a professional services resource center to address new and emerging customer needs to drive efficiencies, automation and integration throughout the entertainment ecosystem. The COE will be available to Whip Media clients globally, with the goal of taking their customer experience to the next level.
Whip Media's COE will work collaboratively with customers, strategic partners and advisors to gain a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the market for our clients. The COE will focus on integrating our customer's needs and point of view into how we build products and solutions so that we are providing optimal value to them and the industry.
Melissa Kaspers has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations to lead Whip Media's Center of Excellence and oversee its programs around thought leadership, research and development, partnerships, education, and best practices.
Kaspers is an experienced product executive and audience analytics expert with over a decade of experience building technology platforms for enterprise and consumer companies. In her new role, she will lead the COE's efforts to develop more intelligent tools and technology for our customers.
"Whip Media is uniquely positioned at the intersection of the Media & Entertainment industry, and our strategic client and partner relationships enable great visibility into the challenges faced by our customers and the industry as a whole," said Kaspers. "Our Center of Excellence reinforces our commitment to a customer-focused culture that leverages our expertise and innovative ideas along with best practices to provide the most value to our clients."
Specifically, the Whip Media COE programs include:
- Customer Advisory Council and User Group: A forum, composed of Whip Media customers, that provides feedback and strategic guidance on market needs and demands with the goal to improve our product development process.
- Whip Media Labs: A learning center for Whip Media clients to help drive additional customer value and share best practices.
- Thought Leadership: Through research and events, Whip Media executives will share their expertise in the areas of audience and content insights, M&E operational processes and content monetization that are critical to customers' success especially with the rapid change taking place in the broader content ecosystem.
- The Licensing Lounge: An on-site experience powered by the Whip Media Exchange, the company's content rights marketplace, that brings licensing experts and data analysts to offer predictive insights and recommendations based on a client's content strategy.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is transforming the global content licensing ecosystem with a market-leading enterprise software platform that centrally connects data, processes and teams throughout the digital distribution journey. Powered by proprietary data and predictive insights, we enable the world's top entertainment organizations including Disney, Warner Bros., Hulu, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, BBC, HBO, AT&T, T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Discovery, and Pluto TV to efficiently distribute, control and monetize their TV and movie content to drive revenue and direct-to-consumer growth. The company's newest innovation, the Whip Media Exchange, is a next-generation content rights marketplace that makes global film and TV content licensing faster and more efficient. For more information, visit http://whipmedia.com.
