CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhirlyBall, an event and entertainment mecca that has been rooted in the Chicagoland area for nearly 30 years, has appointed Adam Elias as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. For almost a decade, Elias has been an integral part of the organization. In fact, it was his father who founded WhirlyBall and the two worked closely over the years to help evolve the business into the destination to eat, drink and game on.
Elias has played a pivotal role in WhirlyBall's complete brand refresh and led the transformation of the business into a full-service experience by enhancing the food and beverage program. Then, most recently as vice president, Elias supported the company's expansion into Wisconsin with the 2019 opening of WhirlyBall Brookfield. Now, with five locations across the country in states including Illinois, Wisconsin and Colorado, Elias is focused on bringing the joy of WhirlyBall into more communities nationwide.
"It has been such a rewarding journey building my career at WhirlyBall and I'm thrilled to be stepping into a new role which will allow me to bring my visions for the business to life. Over the years, I've seen the excitement that comes with creating memorable experiences for people and being part of their celebrations, and I want to bring that to more people. My goal is to continue leading the charge to expand WhirlyBall into additional states and make it an all-inclusive, seamless event experience for any function," said Elias.
A key part of this business growth starts with every WhirlyBall team member. For Elias this is a family-business and he wants all employees to feel a part of the WhirlyBall family. That is why he is passionate about cultivating a workplace culture where people are proud to work at WhirlyBall but also can have fun, just like he's been doing the past 10 years.
