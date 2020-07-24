SACO, Maine, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHCO2, an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of supercritical fluid CO2 extraction expertise and multiple supercritical CO2 patents, has launched a new website. PHCO2 specializes in innovative, proprietary CO2 remediation and ingredients and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology.
The new website is visually engaging, easy to navigate, and allows visitors to quickly access the tolling and ingredient capabilities at PHCO2 with prominent calls-to-action ("CTAs") available on each page. Visitors receive valuable information regarding PHCO2 as a company and tolling service provider, and an innovative whole plant hemp extract remediator. Visitors can also learn about the full line of the PHCO2 branded ingredients, which is the first 100% USDA-certified organic whole plant hemp extract ingredient available for purchase to companies for use in their private label products that require compliant or non-detectable THC levels.
William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO2, said, "We're excited to get the word out to companies that need THC remediation or are in the market for our branded organic ingredients. First in the market with a certified organic CO2 process, we serve growers—conventional and organic—with whole plant hemp extract remediation. Our food-grade, state-of-the-art supercritical CO2 process provides THC remediation that captures and boosts the profiles of the CBD and all the minor cannabinoids in their purest forms. The PHCO2 team is proud to be one of the only suppliers to contain everything that nature intended in the whole plant hemp extract and are thrilled to have people visit us online and contact us so we can help them with their remediation or ingredient needs." .
For more information, inquire about small-scale sampling, and to visit PHCO2's website: www.thephco2.com or call (207) 298-2478.
About PHCO2
PHCO2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical CO2 extraction. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO2 extraction process serves conventional and organic growers with whole plant hemp extract remediation. It offers a line PHCO2 brand 100% USDA-certified organic ingredients—first in the industry—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC remediation. PHCO2 is certified cGMP, executes to these standards and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO2 extraction and remediation process. PHCO2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.